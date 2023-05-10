Mexico.- The Mexican actress Martha Higareda has been the victim of memes and mockery in recent weeks, this after his multiple statements that for many seem to be fictitious, which is why it is a current topic of conversation.

In various interviews, Martha has surprised by revealing details of his life that very few knew, such as when he was embarrassed in front of Keanu Reeves, when he refused to star in a movie with Robert Pattinson or when he began to speak at four months, but those are just some of his statements.

A Twitter user has been commissioned to make a Thread on the social network to explain with evidence that all Martha Higareda’s anecdotes are trueunleashing all kinds of reactions.

We invite you to read:

Proofs that Martha Higareda tells the TRUTH:

When snot came out in front of Keanu Reeves. Supposedly on one occasion the Mexican actress passed the bear before the great Hollywood and the reality is that it could have been real, since both recorded a movie together called “Reyes de la calle” in 2008.

The time that refused to record a movie with Robert Pattinson. At that time, he was offered a role in “Z the lost city” with the actor, which in the end was a total failure at the box office, all to record “No manches Frida”, which was a total success for Mexican cinema.

Dreaming in English is possible and she does it, because people who speak two languages ​​can manage to do it unconsciously. The occasion when he said that he refused to go out with Jared Leto because she had a boyfriend, could be real, since it is known that the actor likes Latinas and in 2018 they did have a meeting when 30 Seconds to Mars was presented in Mexico and there is even a photograph of the two together.

His approach to unidentified flying objects They are also something that seems to be true, since Martha Higareda and her family are from Tabasco, a state of Mexico that was one of the first places to document UFO sightings, so it is possible that her grandfather did see a dead alien as indicated.

Another example is when he revealed that Elon Musk has secret bases inhabited on the Moon, as it was revealed that SpaceX, the tycoon’s company, has landers on that planet. Once he also explained that humans will begin to live up to 150 years or more and that has begun to sound with the science in charge of studying the subject.

As he recounted, began to speak at four months of age and that surprised everyone, but the truth is that there are babies who achieve it and the smallest case is barely two months old, that is, only eight weeks. The past, the present and the future all converge at the same time, said Martha, which is practically confirmed and even Albert Einstein himself developed a theory about it.

Martha Higareda’s relationship with the world of Hollywood entertainment is a great possibility, since her husband, Lewis Howes, is a millionaire writer who is a friend of many personalities in the profession in the United States. The time she met Ryan Gosling and ended up in her arms is probably real, as there are many people who have told similar anecdotes and the actor can be seen almost anywhere in Los Angeles, just as she said. .

This is how many have begun to believe in what Martha Higareda has revealed on multiple occasions during her various interviews, which have recently begun to gain relevance.