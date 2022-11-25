Saturday, November 26, 2022
Martha Bayona suffers a serious accident in France, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 25, 2022
in Sports
Martha Bayonne

Martha Bayona.

Martha Bayona.

The Colombian leads the keirin in the Champions League.

The Santanderean sprinter Martha Bayonne suffered an accident while training on the track of the national velodrome of Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, in France.

Bayona carried out her previous training for the third valid of the Champions League that will take place this Saturday, when he took ahead of Roy Eefting in a spectacular fall.

The Colombian was attended to immediately and after being analyzed by the people of the delegation and the event, she went to her dressing room.

Did not see her

Bayona is the leader of the keirin test, after having won the first valid one at the velodrome Balearic Islands of Palma de Mallorca, in Spainand second place in the competition of Berlin Germany.

The cyclist was driven, but when she entered the straight line she collided with Eefting, who was entering the track and did not realize that Bayona was coming with a boost.

According to the first reports, the rider would be defending her leadership of the keirin in this contest this Saturday.
Sports

