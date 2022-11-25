Martha Bayona suffers a serious accident in France, video

The Santanderean sprinter Martha Bayonne suffered an accident while training on the track of the national velodrome of Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, in France.

Bayona carried out her previous training for the third valid of the Champions League that will take place this Saturday, when he took ahead of Roy Eefting in a spectacular fall.

The Colombian was attended to immediately and after being analyzed by the people of the delegation and the event, she went to her dressing room.

Bayona is the leader of the keirin test, after having won the first valid one at the velodrome Balearic Islands of Palma de Mallorca, in Spainand second place in the competition of Berlin Germany.

The cyclist was driven, but when she entered the straight line she collided with Eefting, who was entering the track and did not realize that Bayona was coming with a boost.

According to the first reports, the rider would be defending her leadership of the keirin in this contest this Saturday.

🚨Martha Bayona, leader of #UCITCLsuffers a severe fall after a collision with Roy Eefting in practice at the St Quentin en Yvelines velodrome.

We’ll see if tomorrow the 🇨🇴 can go out and compete and in what statepic.twitter.com/XA54irTpX2 — elsterrato (@elsterrato) November 25, 2022

