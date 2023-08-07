Martha Bayonne won the silver medal in the keirin competition of the Track World Cup, which takes place in Glasgow, Scotland, this Sunday.

The final was played Nicky Degrendele (Belgium), Mathilde Gross (France), Lea Sophie Friedrich (Germany) Hetty van der Wouw (Dutch) and Ellesse Andrews (New Zealand).

the medals

Precisely, Andrews was the silver medal, while the bronze was held by Friedrich.

The Santanderean cyclist achieved that result, after getting first place in the first part of the race, leaving Canadian Mitchel Kelsey in second place.

Bayona in the quarterfinals, was also first in the third ‘heat’ after defeating in the definition Hetty van der Wow.

Already in the semifinal, she finished first in her series in which she defeated the French Mathilde Gross and the Dutch Van del Wouw.

with a lot of choice

Bayona reached the final confident, since her previous results said that she could be in the fight for the medals and she achieved her goal.

The cyclist, born on August 12, 1995, thus hung her second medal in a World Cup, after having obtained the silver in 2017, when she escorted the German Kristina Vogel, test in which the bronze remained in the possession of Nicky Degrendele, from Belgium.

At 27, Bayona is one of the possible Colombian medalists in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, to those who aspire to arrive to fight the metal that was denied in Rio de Janeiro.

In 2016 he fell and did not have the option of going to the Tokyo fair in 2021, for which Paris is his greatest desire.

