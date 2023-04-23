Martha Bayona, silver in the Track World Cup

The Colombian sprinter Martha Bayonne achieved the silver medal in the pure speed competition in the Milton World CupCanada, in which she faced local Kelsey Mitchell.

Bayona achieved the second best time in the classifications held this Saturday morning.

The woman from Santander qualified directly to the Quarterfinals, a round in which she defeated Australia’s Kristina Clonan.



In the semifinals, she beat the Mexican Luz Daniela Gaxiola, to secure a place on the podium and the possibility of playing for gold.

close to gold

Colombian Martha Bayona shot.

And in the final, Bayona was surprised in the first heat, in which she was beaten by her rival.

Gold was at stake and in the second match we had to give everything and the Colombian took the lead from the beginning and equalized the series.

In the third sleeve, Bayona could not get the gold metal and kept the silver one. Kelsey Mitchell, winner of the gold, is the current Olympic champion of the event.

This Sunday, the Colombian cyclist will be the card for the keirin.



SPORTS

More sports news