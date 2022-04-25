Martha Bayona, silver in the keirin of the Cup of Nations

Martha Bayona is the leading figure of the Colombian delegation in the Track Nations Cup in Glasgow, Scotland, after having won the silver medal in the keirin competition on the last day of competition.

Bayona achieved this privileged place, after having won the two preliminary rounds in which he beat his rivals.

The third for the Colombian



The gold was in the possession of the French Mathilde Gros, while the third place was occupied by the Canadian Lauriane Gebnest.

The rider from Santander won her third medal in this Cup, after the bronze in the pure speed and the gold in the 500 meters against the clock, becoming the best in the delegation.

Colombia, with this Bayonne medal, reached five in this contestafter the gold that Cristian Ortega achieved in the kilometer competition and the silver of Kevin Quintero in the keirin.

