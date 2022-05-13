Sinaloa.- According to the information available to date, Martha Angelica 28 years old, who was murder victim in Guasave He had not filed a complaint for violence against his sentimental partner and murdererannounced the women’s secretary, Tere Guerra Ochoa.

He regretted that the cases of murder of women in the state are increasing during 2022, since there are 12 women who have been murdered during 2022of which with the death of Martha Angelica will be 7 typified as femicidehaving all the characteristics, this according to the information released by the State Attorney General’s Office.

“In this case it is typically a femicide, as far as it has transpired, she was murdered by her own partnerthis tells us about the level of risk that many women who are being violated in their closest environment have, it is very unfortunate, “he said.

He stated that he has a increase in murders in the northern zone of Sinaloait also transcends that it deals with small municipalities and with white weapons, which shows that the institutions are failing to eradicate violence due to lack of tools for prevention.

“It is very worrying that what should be the safest space such as the home is becoming for many women the most insecure space and an area of ​​death, we have to be more aware of when to break a relationship that places them in risky situation,” he stressed.

So far, he said that there has been no rapprochement with the relatives, but the state will seek to attend to the case and provide support to the young woman’s relatives.