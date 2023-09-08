De Roon, a controlling midfielder, got the ball at his feet in the 17th minute after Denzel Dumfries had put the ball aside with his head from a corner from Daley Blind. He hit the bottom left corner (1-0). De Roon’s participation was a surprise to many, but it worked out well for national coach Ronald Koeman. In the first half, Cody Gakpo and Wout Weghorst also made it 2-0 and 3-0.
Puck van Heel has the most international matches without a goal. De Roon seemed to crawl towards Arthur Numan and Gregory van der Wiel, among others, but finally broke the spell in his 38th international match. De Roon made his debut on November 13, 2016 in an away match against Luxembourg (1-3) for the Orange squad.
Field players with most caps without a goal:
1. Puck van Heel (64 international matches)
2. Harry Dénis/Adri van Tiggelen (56 international matches)
4. Roel Wiersma (53 international matches)
5. Gregory van der Wiel/Wim Anderiesen (46 international matches)
7. Arthur Numan (45 international matches)
8. Kees Kuijs (43 international matches)
9. Marten de Roon (37 international matches)*
#Marten #Roon #finally #rid #Dutch #national #team
Leave a Reply