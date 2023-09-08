De Roon, a controlling midfielder, got the ball at his feet in the 17th minute after Denzel Dumfries had put the ball aside with his head from a corner from Daley Blind. He hit the bottom left corner (1-0). De Roon’s participation was a surprise to many, but it worked out well for national coach Ronald Koeman. In the first half, Cody Gakpo and Wout Weghorst also made it 2-0 and 3-0.