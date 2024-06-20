“In the last four years we have had a revolution in the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, in particular in relapsed and relapsed lymphomas, where the old chemotherapy or transplant treatment gave very poor results. These new drugs are immunotherapies, with which in particular we aim to reactivate the patient’s own T lymphocytes, leading them to be engineered in certain laboratories and then refused, or the so-called bispecific antibodies, which aim to activate the patient’s own lymphocytes with an address on a particular antigen that the tumor cells have”. Maurizio Martelli, professor of Hematology at the Sapienza University of Rome and director of Uoc Hematology Aou Policlinico Umberto I in Rome, told Adnkronos Salute on the occasion of the conference for the 55th anniversary of Ail, today in Rome.

“With these treatments we have obtained superior results to those we obtained with the old chemotherapy and with a better quality of life for the patient. Can you imagine a single infusion or an infusion of an antibody compared to chemotherapy, marrow transplant, hospitalization and hair loss, is much more important” he concludes.