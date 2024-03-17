The deputy states, however, that “the past is the past” and that she will work to elect the Boulos and Marta ticket to SP City Hall

The former mayor of São Paulo and federal deputy Luiza Erundina (Psol-SP) said on Saturday (March 16, 2024) that Marta Suplicy’s return to PT was a “misconception”. Still, she stated that the “past is past” and who will work to elect the federal deputy ticket Guilherme Boulos (Psol) to the City of São Paulo.

“I think the PT's decision to bring her to the party to make her a candidate for vice-president was a mistake, but that has already been said. We have a ticket and we are campaigning for this ticket and the candidates for councilor”, declared Erundina, quoted by the newspaper The globe. She and Boulos participated in an event with educators at the Teachers' Union in the capital of São Paulo.

“The past is the past. We have an important task to accomplish and that is to win the elections”, said Erundina. She and Marta have already argued on several occasions, but the deputy states that “problem” is resolved.

“I expected her [Marta] were here”, he stated. “The PT had to nominate the deputy and he nominated her. Given the task facing us, this is a minor thing. It is something that is in the past. Of course, those are criticisms that I still have today, but that doesn't stop us from building a common task”, he added.

Erundina (1989-1993) and Marta (2001-2005) were the only women to command the largest city in the country, both for the PT.

Boulos minimized Marta’s absence from the event: “I have no doubt that we will have a presence soon. Just make adjustments to the agenda of the 3 former mayors who are supporting us. On the same platform, at the same event, Luiza [Erundina], Marta and [Fernando] Haddad”.