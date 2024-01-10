Former mayor of São Paulo will be vice-president of Guilherme Boulos, pre-candidate for mayor for Psol

The mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), resigned this Wednesday (10.jan.202) Marta Suplicy of the role of secretary of International Relations after she accepted to be vice-president on the ticket of Guilherme Boulos, pre-candidate for mayor for Psol. The dismissal was published in the city's Official Gazette. Here's the complete (PDF – 126 kB).

Marta sealed her decision to join Boulos after meeting with the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) on Monday (8.Jan). In his resignation letter, he stated that he is following “coherent paths” with his political trajectory.

Disappointed, Nunes spoke to Marta on Tuesday afternoon (Jan 9) to decide on his dismissal. “I called her, we talked and life goes on”, said the mayor about the situation in an interview with GloboNews. On Boulos's ticket, the former mayor will run against him for mayor of São Paulo.

At Lula's invitation, Marta will return to PT, the party she helped found. In 2015, she left PT. At the time, she said she had no way “coexist” with corruption scandals.

Afterwards, Marta made numerous criticisms of the party and the names of the acronym, especially the former president Dilma Rousseff (PT), whom he called “Judas”, and the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadcalled by her in 2016 “worst mayor São Paulo has ever had”.

The MDB leadership minimized Marta's inclusion on the ticket that will run against Ricardo Nunes. The assessment is that the São Paulo PT could split due to the entry of someone who was outside the party in the country's main electoral dispute. Furthermore, the belief is that Marta's presence would minimize possible attacks against Nunes.