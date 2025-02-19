If something good has social networks is that they are also a source of knowledge and you can learn through them some tricks and advice with which to improve our day to day. The kitchen can be a wonderful world, but also the most chaotic if some things are not known. For example, peel a cooked eggon many occasions, although it seems a simple task, it becomes a real struggle. If you feel identified, do not worry, because this problem ends now, as soon as you learn this new culinary trick.

A water jar and very little time

You will never have to fight again with a cooked egg, that has been in charge Marta Veronawinner of the sixth edition of Masterchef. The cook teaches us through a video on her Instagram profile a simple method with which to peel a cooked egg in the fastest and simplest way possible. You will only need water and a jar.

Best of all, it practically does not require time, or effort. The only thing you will have to do will be shake eggs inside the jar with water. Nothing else. And it works, I assure you. In the video you can see how Marta herself shakes the eggs with energy and they come out perfectly peeled.