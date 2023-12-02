Marta Tous’s passion for jewelry runs through her veins and through each of the pieces in Suot Studio, an experimental project that she launched in 2021 with which she seeks to challenge the traditional canons of jewelry. «Experimentation is in our DNA. We strive to break barriers and explore new forms, materials and concepts », explains Tous in an interview with this newspaper. «Customization and modularity – she specifies – are key elements that offer our customers the freedom to experiment and express themselves creatively through our jewelry.

Marta Tous combines her work as creative director in the family business, Tous, and at Suot Studio. What for others would be crazy, for her is “an exciting balance.” «At Tous I immerse myself in the rich tradition of jewelry and the connection with the global public. In Suot Studio I have the opportunity to lead a more avant-garde and experimental project,” he explains before confessing that “the key is in the synergy between both facets: the experience in Tous provides me with a solid foundation, while Suot Studio allows me to explore new creative frontiers.

Marta Tous.



Suot Studio





Unlike other brands, which like to have a distinctive that makes the firm recognizable, in the case of Suot Studio they prefer to focus “on the essence of the brand, which revolves around versatility and creative connection. We do not have a specific symbol as we want our jewelry and the experience it provides to speak for itself. The true essence of Suot lies in the capacity for transformation and in the diversity of possibilities that we offer to our clients, making them participate in their design every time they wear them.

Marta Tous seeks to «collaborate with figures who share our vision of creativity, innovation and openness to experimentation. We don’t stick to a specific profile, but we look for people who inspire with their individuality and who see jewelry as a form of personal expression. “We are excited by the idea of ​​collaborating with someone who appreciates the versatility and originality of our pieces.” A hand-in-hand work with third parties that has led to interesting collaborations with the photographer Carlijn Jacobs, the singer Bad Gyal or the Spanish brand Abra, known in the world of fashion, among many other things, for designing shoes with shaped heels. unlikely Loewe or viral accessories from Jacquemus or Coperni.

Fresh approach



And it seems that it is the optimal time to strengthen your adventure in the jewelry sector, which currently in Spain “is undergoing a significant transformation. The appearance of various new brands has contributed to diversifying the offer and challenging established norms. This creates an exciting and dynamic landscape, where innovation and originality are more valued than ever,” says Tous before adding that “Suot Studio is proud to be part of this evolution, bringing a fresh and experimental approach to the Spanish jewelry scene. ».

With this differential approach, the brand has celebrated its second anniversary by opening an ephemeral multidisciplinary space in the fashionable place in Madrid, Plaza Canalejas. A delight for the growing number of creatives and users who have connected with the brand, positioning it on the contemporary map of the jewelry trade. 150 square meters in which a brutalist aesthetic coexists with a privileged sensitivity towards the “precious” in line with the products developed by the Suot Studio team that can be seen there.