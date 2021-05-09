Marta Torrejón is one game away from being a tricentennial with Barça, which will be measured this Sunday at Granadilla (12:30) in Tenerife. If the one from Mataró jumps onto the field against the Canary Islands, something that has many options to happen, it would add 300 games as a Barça player. A historical figure that gives value to his career in the Catalan club, which he arrived in the summer of 2013 and with which he has won 3 Leagues, 4 Copa de la Reina and 1 Spanish Super Cup.

Since he broke into Barça, Torrejón has become an indisputable one for the culé team. Whether as a right-back or a central defender, Marta usually appears at the beginning in almost all the official matches of the Catalan team. A fact that leads her to be one of the footballers with the most games played in the culé dressing room. The ex of the Espanyol is only surpassed in number of meetings with the Barcelona by Melanie Serrano, Marta Unzué, Vicky Losada and Alexia Putellas.

By competitions, Torrejón has played 213 League games, 50 of the Champions League, 22 of the Queen’s Cup, 3 of the Spanish Super Cup and 11 of the Catalunya Cup. In addition, thanks to his aerial potential and instinct, he is the highest-scoring defense ever, with 45 goals. “In the next match at the Johan Cruyff Stadium after reaching 300, the Club will pay the deserved recognition to Marta Torrejón before the fans“, announced the Barcelona club this Saturday. A tribute more than deserved for a footballer of capital stature in the history of the Barça.