Marta Tena Briceño (Zaragoza, 25 years old) had to face an Eating Disorder (Eating Disorder) since she was 17 years old. The need to seek acceptance by society led her to lose weight to dangerous limits. With the help of her family and health professionals, Tena recovered. Since then, her goal these years has been to help people who are going through the same things that she had to experience. It all started with a post on your Instagram where he talked about his TCA and realized that a lot of people were interested in it, so he decided to write a book called And who are you?. Tena seeks to help people who are going through the same thing to regain their identity and their motivation to live. This week she opens the Renace TCA and Mental Health clinic in Zaragoza with the support of her Comete tus Miedos Association to continue helping girls and boys, like her, to find their place in the world.

More information

Question. How did your TCA start?

Answer. At 17 years old, in the change from having to go to university, I had a moment of crisis because I felt that it was not the stereotype of a woman that they sell us. We grow up with the idea that we have to be beautiful, perfect and slim. I began to think that I would fit more if I had certain measurements on my body. I started on a diet that got out of hand. I started to lose a lot and lost more than 20 kilos in a very short time.

P. When did you realize you were sick?

R. I realized this before reaching an excessively low weight. I didn’t know what I had, but I knew it wasn’t right. My mood had completely changed, I was complaining about everything all the time and I realized that something was not working and that I had to go back to being me.

P. Was that when you decided to ask for help?

R. Yes, there I started going to the psychologist on my own, I believed that I could control my disease, however, I realized that the fear of gaining weight did not allow me to recover. I kept losing weight so I had to go to a psychiatrist where I started my treatment and thanks to her, now I’m fine.

P. How did you find that you wanted to help more people who had an eating disorder?

R. During the treatment you do not want to improve, but little by little, you realize that you are not leading a normal life, that there are many things that you cannot do. Your life is limited by something that you cannot control. It gave me a lot of frustration because I was a happy girl who fought for her dreams. So when I was more stable, I promised myself that when I was well I would try to shine a light in the way of other people with TCA.

P. How it began?

R. I started writing texts on my Instagram account telling the reality of what it is to have an eating disorder. What I was feeling, the physical changes, all the phases I was going through and I saw that people liked it. There are very few people who speak out on this issue because there are many stereotypes and taboos in society around these disorders. Now Eat your fears He has more than 9,120 followers on Instagram. After a while it occurred to me that I could help more people if I put all these ideas into a book.

‘And you, who are you?’, By Marta Tena.

P. And from there came his book, And you, who are you?

R. Yes, the book is about the search for identity that you find yourself in during the process of recovering from an eating disorder. You fall into these diseases because you don’t know who you are, and you want to please others. In the end, the whole psychological process of recovery is defining your identity and finding your place in the world. With the book I started giving presentations and the movement grew.

P. Where did the idea of ​​making an association come from?

R. A year ago, in February, just before the confinement, we organized the forum for the Recovery of Anorexia in Zaragoza. Later, together with Dr. Montserrat Graell Berna and Dr. Ascensión Blanco Fernández, we transformed this movement that had started in networks into an association under the same name, whose objective is to bring this disease closer to patients, parents and schools.

P. How has the pandemic affected?

R. This year has been quite chaotic. Now there are many more cases. Many people write to me every day asking for help, because they don’t know where to start their recovery process. I always tell them that they have to go to the nutritionist, the psychologist and the psychiatrist, and I try to recommend things that have worked for me.

P. Any advice for someone going through an eating disorder?

R. We advise parents to always have one meal a day as a family. Not only because of the food issue, but because they are all together to see how their children act, that they tell you how they are at school and that you can see their mood.

P. What’s next for Eat your fears?

R. Next week we will inaugurate the Clinic Renace TCA and Salud Mintl in Zaragoza. It will be focused on the treatment of eating disorders with an interdisciplinary approach. We firmly believe that recovery from eating disorders is possible, although it is a complex process that requires a global and interdisciplinary approach and permanent monitoring of the patient from the different disciplines.

You can follow De mamas & de papas in Facebook, Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.