The president of the PT, federal deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PT-PR), said that the pre-candidate for mayor of São Paulo Guilherme Boulos (Psol-SP) will be “very strengthened” with Marta Suplicy (no party) as vice. He made the statement this Wednesday (10.Jan.2024) on X (formerly Twitter).

The former mayor of the capital of São Paulo left her position as secretary of International Relations under the mayor's management Ricardo Nunes (MDB) to form the federal deputy's slate.

Gleisi stated that Marta “she has strength in the outskirts of São Paulo, due to the excellent work she did when she was mayor for the PT”.

The president of the party also said that winning the election for mayor of the capital of São Paulo is “very important” for what he called “fight against the extreme right and Bolsonarism”.

“We are joining forces in defense of democracy and Brazil’s transformation project. Welcome, Marta Suplicy”said Gleisi.

