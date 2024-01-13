Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/13/2024 – 17:44

After lunch between the former secretary of International Relations of the City of São Paulo Marta Suplicy and the pre-candidate for mayor, federal deputy Guilherme Boulos (PSOL-SP), to sign the ticket for the 2024 municipal elections, the former mayor of capital of São Paulo, who will be the runner-up on the ticket, stated in a statement that she felt “honored” by the visit of the PSOL leader in the Chamber of Deputies to her residence. “I received them at my residence, this Saturday, and I feel very honored by the arrival of Guilherme Boulos and his wife, Natália, and friends and fellow fighters Rui Falcão and his wife Cris,” she said in the statement.

And he highlighted in the note: “On this opportunity, I rescue the Frente Amplio Manifesto, which was launched in this same residence. It is the expression of what this meeting represents.”

Read below the Broad Front Manifestoreleased by the former mayor of São Paulo:

“The city of millions of drought refugees will not take refuge in silence when so many people need its strong voice.

No, we will not and cannot escape this mission, São Paulo.

We implore your avant-garde soul: let's walk together to keep yours and our spirit of freedom and respect alive!

You, São Paulo, who inspired Mário de Andrade and an entire generation to break with old models; you were the one who made Caetano learn 'in a hurry to call you reality'; you led Tom to sing that in São Paulo 'we love with all hate and hate with all love'; and Itamar Assunção reminded us that 'São Paulo is something else, it's not exactly love, it's absolute identification'.

And all of us who identify with your virtues and qualities want to make you, once again, the avant-garde stage, the refuge of lucidity, the ground zero of respect, the reserve of dignity.

The time is to come together to build the broadest political and social front for the progress and development of the city of São Paulo.

The central challenge will be to organize ourselves around a democratic platform for coexistence and development in the city of São Paulo.

Call everyone to the effort of a great mobilization for democracy.

In favor of progress, development and respect for diversity.

For the preservation of the environment, for the maintenance of all the achievements and advances of our society.

Reaffirm our democratic, pluralistic and egalitarian nature.

For social justice, equality, respect for human beings and freedom.

For the permanent encouragement of culture, education and freedom of expression.

For a BROAD FRONT that can unite, bring together and add together all entities in society, political parties, youth, people from all social classes, companies, citizens, men and women who defend, appreciate and fight in an uncompromising way for the maintenance of all our democratic achievements in our city and in our country.”