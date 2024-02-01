Pre-candidate says that the person who doesn't understand good management is the current mayor of SP, Ricardo Nunes, supported by the president of PL

The former mayor of São Paulo Marta Suplicy (no party) praised this Thursday (1st.Feb.2024) the response of the pre-candidate for mayor and federal deputy, Tabata Amaral (PSB-SP), to the criticism of the president of the PL (Liberal Party), Valdemar Costa Neto. On Wednesday (January 31), he asked how the congresswoman is going to command the capital of São Paulo if she has never participated in a government. Marta must be vice-candidate on the ticket with Guilherme Boulos (Psol-SP).

“Who definitely doesn’t have good management experience, who doesn’t even know what that is, is Valdemar Costa Neto’s candidate, Ricardo Nunes“said Tabata in response to the PL president and in reference to the current mayor of SP, Ricardo Nunes (MDB) – who will seek re-election in October and is supported by the former president’s party Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Marta wrote: “Good, Tabata”. The former mayor of São Paulo left the Nunes administration in January to join Boulos' ticket. She will join the PT (Workers' Party) on Friday (2.Feb.2024).