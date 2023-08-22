President of the PL says he supports the re-election of the current mayor, who is from the MDB, even without a vacancy on the ticket; Marta is from Solidarity

The president of PL (Liberal Party), Valdemar Costa Netosaid former mayor Marta Suplicy (Solidarity) would be a good option to occupy the vice post on the re-election slate of Ricardo Nunes (MDB) to the City of São Paulo. The information was confirmed to the newspaper Economic value this Monday (21.Aug.2023).

“Our support for Nunes is not conditional on having the runner-up on the ticket. Former President Jair Bolsonaro understood that the name of Vice needs to be the best person, not the PL. São Paulo is a center city. What matters to us is that Nunes wins. Marta would be a very good choice to be vice-president, even for another party”said Valdemar.

Marta Suplicy is currently Secretary of International Relations for the city of São Paulo. She was mayor of São Paulo from 2001 to 2005, when she was part of the PT (Workers’ Party). Within the acronym, she was elected federal deputy and senator for the State, in addition to being Minister of Tourism in the 2nd government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and Culture in the 1st government of Dilma Rousseff. Marta broke with the left and with the PT when she supported the impeachment of the former president.

According to Valdemar, Marta’s affiliation to the PL was not discussed, nor with Ricardo Nunes and members of the political party.

“You need to see if everyone agrees. Our people have a lot of restrictions on people with backgrounds on the left, but if we don’t accept new people, we won’t grow”, he declared. The president of the PL also said that Marta would be a good choice for Nunes’ ticket because “has the vote of the periphery”.