Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/14/2024 – 20:29

Former São Paulo mayor Marta Suplicy (PT) has been facing a legal battle for over a decade after being accused by the São Paulo Public Prosecutor’s Office (MP-SP) of alleged irregularities committed during her term as head of the Executive Branch, which ended almost 20 years ago. Today, there are five lawsuits with accusations of damage to the public treasury and administrative impropriety. Marta will be officially announced on July 20 as a candidate for vice mayor of São Paulo on the ticket headed by federal deputy Guilherme Boulos (PSOL).

Marta was elected in 2000 after defeating Paulo Maluf (at the time a member of the PPB, now the PP) in the second round of the election that year. The PT candidate obtained 58.51% of the valid votes, while former mayor Maluf had 41.49%. Marta’s administration began in January 2001 and ended on December 31, 2004. Marta’s defense says that in the coming weeks it will allege that the former mayor did not commit any malice, for example, when signing a decree of public calamity during a period of heavy rains in the capital of São Paulo, which later culminated in the hiring of contractors to carry out works without bidding in the city.

Of the lawsuits filed by the MP-SP, the former mayor has been convicted in two instances for alleged misuse of public funds to carry out propaganda for her administration. The case has been ongoing for 20 years and is now pending appeal analysis at the Superior Court of Justice (STJ).

According to the São Paulo Public Prosecutor’s Office, in 2003 – one year before the 2004 election – R$5.4 million (amount without monetary adjustment) was spent on publicizing the construction of the Unified Educational Center (Ceus) units. The conviction did not make the PT member ineligible to run for office, but resulted in a fine of 20 times the then mayor’s last salary, which was R$9.6 thousand in December 2004.

The Court ruled that there was no illicit enrichment or damage to the public treasury, but rather an exaggeration in public spending on advertising. “In an absurd proportion when compared to spending on advertising for education in previous years,” stated the judge of the 13th Tax Court of São Paulo, Maria Gabriella Pavlópoulos Spaolonzi, in the June 2009 ruling.

“Although the amount spent appears to be disproportionate, exorbitant and excessive, the criminal offense sought by the Public Prosecutor’s Office, of illicit enrichment or damage to the public treasury, does not apply, since the amounts were provided for in the budget and were preceded by the administrative acts necessary for their use”, said the judge in another part of the sentence.

Three other lawsuits filed by the MP-SP deal with exemptions from bidding. According to the records, the City of São Paulo, through the Infrastructure Department, directly contracted the construction companies Queiroz Galvão SA, OAS and Engeform.

The three actions were unified because they deal with the same subject – which forms a joint litigation. The final decision of the action will be valid for all three processes – therefore, there is no need for three sentences.

According to the records, the Marta administration hired the companies for flood prevention works. Queiroz Galvão signed a contract with the municipal Executive Branch to build the reservoir in Córrego Aricanduva. OAS, for construction of the reservoir in Córrego Rincão, and Engeform for flood prevention works between 2002 and 2003. All those involved denied any wrongdoing in court.

To the StateMarta’s lawyer, Pedro Estevam Alves Pinto Serrano, stated that the lawsuit should not prosper because the changes to the Administrative Misconduct Law (LIA) – made by the National Congress in 2021 – require proof of intent, that is, that the Public Prosecutor’s Office prove that Marta’s action caused losses to the public coffers due to the exemption from bidding. Serrano also stated that, at the time, São Paulo was experiencing severe climate problems and, consequently, the floods were problematic. Marta then declared a state of public calamity.

There is still a need for technical expertise to be carried out to progress the case, which should be a matter of questioning by the defense given that the event occurred more than two decades ago.

In June of this year, the judge of the 12th Tax Court, Paula Micheletto Cometti, ordered the parties to comment on the changes to the Administrative Misconduct Law “whose changes could, in theory, impact the present action. Therefore, as a precaution, it is appropriate to give the parties the opportunity to comment on the matter before proceeding with the process”.

Prosecutor Bruno Fernandes Barp spoke out last Thursday, the 11th, and said he saw no problem in a meeting to discuss a non-prosecution agreement. “However, it will be up to the defendants to send a formal proposal to the injured party, as well as to this prosecutor’s office, with the minimum terms of their offer,” he quoted in an excerpt from the statement.

Another case that is still pending, according to data from the Court of Justice of São Paulo (TJ-SP), involves the exchange of a public area with the company Pan American Estádios Ltda for the purpose of building affordable housing. However, according to the records, the exchange could not occur. This is because, according to the MP-SP, the area had been incorporated “into the assets of the Municipality of São Paulo by purchase and sale and by expropriation for the purpose of implementing a local school unit, becoming part of the municipal public assets in the class of special use assets, and, therefore, unavailable”. The defense also claims that there was no specific intent for a possible conviction. In June, the MP requested that a period be opened for final arguments or an early judgment of the initial request.