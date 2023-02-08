Olympic basketball medalist joined the transitional government team along with the Minister of Sports, Ana Moser

Basketball Olympic Medalist Marta de Souza Sobral (PT-SP), 58 years old, was invited to be Secretary of High Performance Sports at the Ministry of Sports. The former player ran for the 2022 elections for Coletivo Esporte, but was not elected. She was also part of the transitional government team with the Minister of Sports, Ana Moser.

The former athlete was pivotal in the so-called “golden age” of women’s basketball, and secured a gold medal at the Pan American Games in Havana in 1991, silver at the Atlanta Olympics in 1996, and bronze at the Sydney Olympics in 2000.

Marta Sobral participated in the Brazilian women’s basketball team for 24 years, having been the 1st Brazilian athlete to compete in an American League and used her professional career to defend national and international clubs.

She was general coordinator of Sports Projects at UNITS (Union of Centers, Associations of Residents of Heliópolis and Region) from 2008 to 2010.

In 2007, the former player became executive director of MSS Marketing Esportivo, where she remained until 2021. Instituto Lance Livre Sports (2010-2012).

The former athlete entered political life in 2013, as municipal secretary of Sports and Leisure in Santo André (SP). She held the position until 2016.