09/14/2024 – 7:16

Federal deputy Guilherme Boulos (PSOL), candidate for Mayor of São Paulo, presented his proposals for tackling climate change at an event this Friday, the 13th. His deputy, Marta Suplicy (PT), stated that she will contribute to issues related to climate and the environment and said that she intends to make the capital of São Paulo the greenest city in the country.

“The place where I want to contribute the most is in the climate, because I have always liked taking care of people, and I think that today taking care of people also means taking care of the air that people breathe. I believe that we have money, a very large resource in this city that can be used in a very interesting way,” declared the former mayor.

Boulos promised that, if elected, he will replace half of the bus fleet with zero-carbon vehicles and create incentives for the population to buy hybrid or electric cars, in addition to universalizing garbage collection and encouraging tree planting in the capital.

“Landfills emit large amounts of methane gas. Of all the major cities in the world, São Paulo is one of the most backward in the recycling and composting process. We are going to form a partnership with waste picker cooperatives in the 96 districts of São Paulo so that we can universalize selective collection,” declared the PSOL candidate.

The proposals also include opening new parks in areas where there are so-called “heat islands” and green corridors, such as what Boulos claims to have seen on international trips while preparing his government plan.

Marta chose not to criticize the administration of the current mayor and candidate for reelection, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), as federal deputy Jilmar Tatto (PT-SP), state deputy Marina Helou (Rede) and Boulos himself did during the event. The current vice-president on the PSOL ticket was part of Nunes’s secretariat until the beginning of this year, as head of the city’s International Relations department.

According to Boulos, the city must have a mayor “who anticipates, plans and treats environmental issues with due priority.” The federal deputy described the lack of a plan to deal with extreme situations as “unacceptable.”

Former Climate Change Secretary Antônio Fernando Pinheiro Pedro has been criticized on several occasions. Pinheiro was dismissed from his position by Nunes last year, after making denialist statements at the Permanent Forum on Climate Change and Environmental Disasters at the São Paulo headquarters of the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB).

“The planet will not be saved by us. No one saves planet Earth. It usually saves itself. It has been doing so for four billion and three hundred million years and has been changing the climate throughout that time. When the planet saves itself, it usually gets rid of what is on its surface. It has done so many times. We are part of the problem for life on Earth right now, but our solution is very small. The factors are geological, cosmic and solar,” said the former secretary at the time.