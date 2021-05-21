Marta Sanz (Madrid, 54 years old) published ‘First Red Women’ in the middle of the outbreak of the pandemic. The confinement stopped the promotion of the novel in its tracks and the author, very critical of social networks, began an adventure on Instagram to try to connect with her readers. The result of that contradictory initiative is ‘Parte de me’, (Anagrama), an originally digital newspaper in which the writer conjures up her fears and shares her concerns over eight months.

«Instagram has been a mine. It has allowed me to mix words and images, connect with the reader, break the bubble and explore new narrative paths. He has cannibalized me, in a certain way, but I cannibalize him too, contrary to him, “he says. “I do it by lengthening the stories and claiming the right to be slow, to reflect and write slowly so that the inertia of everyday life does not drag you down in times of digital vertigo”, the author explains smilingly in a virtual and face-to-face appearance from Barcelona .

He had to overcome all his reluctance about the dark side of the networks and the overexposure of privacy, which he ended up taking advantage of. “I am ironic and very critical of the networks, which are changing our way of thinking, and not precisely for the better,” he says. But he celebrates, on the other hand, having discovered “a fabulous field of artistic experimentation and new modes of representation.” “I have lost my fear and the results have been provocative for me and for the reader,” he congratulates himself.

Its editor, Silva Sesé, celebrates the fact that Sanz has turned into “cheerful, fun and cordial” a book that was presumed sad and hard “by playing very intimate keys that reach all readers.” “The sense of humor has been a means of health for me, for the readers and for the newspaper,” says the writer, concerned “for my parents and my health relatives.” Anxiety “which I could not overcome, which prevented me from devoting myself to writing other things and sometimes caused me to bouts of stupidity,” he confesses.

“I am a daughter of my time and digitally active, but I felt like a caged hummingbird. To understand that resurrection and resuscitation, the first religious term and the second medical term, I was immersing myself in the world of networks. When I saw that Instagram did not give cramps, I started a frantic race “, explains the author of ‘Clavicle’ or ‘Amor fou’. A career in which to overcome the gripping sadness he launched “to seek joy and vitality in the confinement.” “The house began to magically transform, giving relevance to the trifles and small things, something very connected with my literature,” congratulates Sanz, who along with the texts shows old family photos, his books and his library, the sun of his balcony during the confinement or postcards of stars like Cyd Charisse, Vivien Leigh and Catherine Deneuve.

Marxist ‘influencer’



Leaning out of this new digital window, she confesses that at times she has felt “like a Marxist ‘influencer’, because the critical spirit has not fallen asleep and I do not stylize or beautify the crude things that happened.” He perceived, however, that this channel “had in some way to do with the cordiality of a friendly space, with the need to stretch out threads, threads that started from me to connect with others when we all wanted to show solidarity with our self-absorption and needed hugs”.

«As a writer I try never to be the same as myself and this new way has allowed me to change; It has helped me to better understand literature as a conversation between author and reader through texts and to reinforce my intrepid and curious attitude towards literature ”, the writer boasts.

The double exercise has been “very positive and has taught me many things” thanks a Marta Sanz who looks to the future with a trace of pessimism. “We thought we were going to come out of this experience improved and, unfortunately, we are seeing the opposite,” he laments. «We continue to lose conquered rights, aggressive and xenophobic speeches are perpetuated, there is talk of invasions, it is about crushing the head of the weakest and increasing nationalist demands. That is the fear that I feel now », confesses the writer.

“Kurt Vonnegut was right in saying that writers are like those little birds locked in a cage in mine tunnels to detect firedamp and raise the alarm. That’s what literature does in part, “says the narrator. «To write it is very important to have linguistic attitudes and to dare and go beyond the predictable. But the most important thing is to build lives and keep your mind awake to see what happens in your environment, “he concludes.