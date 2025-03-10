Marta Sánchez He has climbed into the ship of one of the most outstanding trends of 2025. The most important thing is that at 58 he gives us style lessons to carry transparencies without losing elegance.

For this occasion, we saw her dazzle in A House Gala Ecuador in Madrid, with the aim of promoting culture of the South American country. “We were able to enjoy the art, music and gastronomy of a wonderful country I love so much,” said the singer in her social networks.

“A country that fell in love from the first day. I hope I can come back soon and see you, my dear Ecuadorians,” he added with words of thanks. Without a doubt, it was one of the most anticipated protagonists of the evening, where we saw her succeed with a piece of strategic transparencies that enhanced her aesthetics.

Marta Sánchez impresses with a ‘total black’ with transparencies

In fact, the artist is a reference for music and a space in fashion has also been opened, because we have seen it with her recent appearance as a guest jury of Celebrity sewing teachersand now with his radiant presence at Casa Ecuador.

Betting on a piece Made in SpainSánchez opted for a Total Black Signed by Carla Ruiz. It is a dress that is composed of a long flared skirt with volumes, draped in the abdomen area and heart neckline with a shoulder hand on the left side. The detail that enhanced the image of the outfit was the transparencies in concrete areas, as in the arms and the upper part of the chest.

As accessories, he chose a long bracelet and slopes in silver tones and a bag clutch golden. No less important, his makeup was a Smokey Eyes With smoked eyes and lips pink stick.





Why they favor transparencies

This preparation in gala dresses are ideal for wearing a look sophisticated that does not fall into informality. It is even one of the trends that dominated many catwalks of different brands internationally, and that some could consider risky. However, many celebrities, like Marta, show us that it is An element that can be very flattering and avant -garde for all ages.

Basically, Transparencies are an effect that allows you to see the skin through the fabric, providing a sensual, romantic, delicate and female touch. For the result to be elegant, it should be taken into account that this texture must be in discrete areas, such as above the neckline or in the arms, without exposing too much skin. Likewise, it is advisable to combine it with smooth fabrics without any pattern, to create a contrast that, at the same time, recreates an attractive and formal composition.

