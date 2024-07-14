A leaden sky greeted the ERC electoral caravan when it arrived in Geneva (Switzerland) on April 28. The general secretary, Marta Rovira, was going to be the protagonist of the most intimate event of the campaign for the Catalan regional elections, in which the personal cost of the “independence exile” was intended to be made visible. The collective catharsis, however, took unexpected turns and ended up crudely showing the schism between Oriol Junqueras and Pere Aragonès, part of the genesis of the current internal struggle in ERC. Already under the drizzle, officials and party workers left quickly to get to the airport. Rovira, after saying goodbye to them, changed her yellow suit and rolled up her sleeves to collect the chairs.

Since Friday, Rovira (Vic, Barcelona, ​​1974) has made it clear again that she will roll up her sleeves no matter what, although this time with the huge difference of having her feet on Catalan soil. That day ended six years and four months of life in Switzerland, where she fled in March 2018, disobeying the precautionary measures imposed by Supreme Court judge Pablo Llarena a month earlier in the investigation of the case against the leaders of the independence movement, in which she was charged with the crime of rebellion; over the years that charge changed to sedition and finally —with the elimination of the crime of sedition by an agreement between the Government and ERC— it became disobedience. Now Rovira has been amnestied.

The joke that Rovira’s new task is also about chairs is easy – she advocates for the renewal of the top leadership while Junqueras wants to stand again to preside over ERC – but the job that awaits her is a high-risk operation: commanding a ship battered by a disastrous electoral cycle, with the debate on leadership in the raw and on which Pedro Sánchez’s governability depends, as well as the future of a possible Salvador Illa Government in the Generalitat.

“She has been the one who has looked after the garden all these years. There have been mistakes, of course, but it is the recognition of the commitment and dedication of these years in exile that cements her authority to defend the need for renewal.” [en el partido]”, summarises a former senior official, far from the front line of ERC but very involved in the current volcanic moment.

What he has been doing these years via telematics, since he got over the emotional shock of his decision to flee to Switzerland with his family, Rovira resumed, in the flesh, at the meeting on Friday. “There will not be a crisis in this party if we do not want it. That is why there will not be one,” he vehemently defended in the National Council.

Rovira, a lawyer by training and a member of the ERC since the age of 28, has been the interim leader of the party since June 10. That day, the end of the tandem she had formed with Junqueras since 2011 was made official, under whose leadership the pro-independence party reached its highest share of power in the almost 100 years of the party’s history. A duo that is also jointly responsible for the design of the pro-independence challenge to the State, which reached its peak in 2017, with the illegal independence referendum of 1-O and the failed declaration of independence of 27 October.

Two days earlier, the events that support a certain image of an irascible, fanatical and easily tearful Rovira had taken place. The secretary general of the Republicans welcomed with tears the possibility that the then president Carles Puigdemont called elections instead of declaring independence, and spoke of “betrayal” of the roadmap of process. In We will win again (Ara Llibres), published in 2020, Rovira accepts that there was no political agreement on a possible resistance if the struggle had continued after the intervention of autonomy by the State.

A former ERC deputy recalls that Junqueras’ decision to choose Rovira as his ticket to the leadership caused some surprise. The current leader had been in the executive, in charge of cooperation issues, but with a very discreet profile. “Rovira is a bad strategist, her plans always leave fundamental variables up in the air,” criticises a former collaborator of the party.

Junqueras’ preventive imprisonment in 2017 forced Rovira to take charge of ERC and also of the campaign for the elections called under Article 155, where ERC came in behind Junts. At a time of turbulent relations between the pro-independence parties, his dialogue with his counterpart in Junts, Jordi Turull, has been almost the only stable bridge.

A political rival who visited her in Geneva says that she seems much more focused now. “I was surprised by how aware she is of the political moment that her party and Catalonia are going through,” he says. Rovira herself, in her speech on Friday, accepted that she is not the same as she was six years ago. “I have taken advantage of each and every opportunity that exile has given me. On a personal level, I have grown in a way that would not have been possible if I had had an easy life,” she said. She will not run for any position in the party, but she did make it clear that she wants to reap the fruits of what she has sown since 2011: “We have come to finish the work that we left half done.”

