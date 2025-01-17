A year has passed since Diego Matamoros He surprised everyone by announcing his breakup with Marta Riumbau and, since then, there had been much speculation about the dynamics of their relationship, after Kiko Matamoros’ son confirmed that they continued living together in the same house, ensuring that they still share a friendly bond.

With the arrival into the world in November Juliet, Riumbau’s daughter, conceived through in vitro fertilization, the situation became even more “shocking” for public opinion. Still, none of that affected the influencerwho, according to what she said, is in charge of raising the little girl “alone.” “I do all things alone, just like millions of women do every day,” she explained on her social networks.

However, despite this, her role as a single mother has been highly questioned in recent weeks by some Internet users, who doubt that Diego “is a piece of furniture” and that no one helps him do household chores. “A little hypocritical of you to want to sell us something that you are not,” comments one user, criticizing the fact that he supposedly boasts about his situation “to get approval and easy applause”.

Marta Riumbau confirms that she no longer lives with Diego Matamoros. RIUMBAUMARTA / INSTAGRAM

This harsh criticism also corresponds to one of the content creator’s private chats, who, this time, has chosen to defend herself against those who accuse her of being a “liar” and “other atrocities”, taking him as an example. “I’m tired because it’s unfair, lying and doing a disservice to other women,” Riumbau says in his Instagram stories.





In this context, the influencer has broken her silence and confirmed that her ex-partner no longer lives with her. “Never, and I say this with a big mouth, have I lied. To begin with, yes, I live alone, and even though Diego lived at home for a while we didn’t have a life together and it had nothing to do with Julieta,” explains the influencerwithout going into details of whether or not it was a consensual decision.

Far from remaining silent, Riumbau has also clarified that, although at specific times she has the collaboration of her closest environment – such as the case of her representative, María -, the truth is that, in her day-to-day life, she has “no help.” “. “AND It is not to seek easy applause. I don’t have it because I don’t want it, I don’t need it, as you say, I am very lucky to be able to reconcile motherhood well with my livelihood,” she adds.





Reaffirming her criticism of those who “demonize” motherhood, the Catalan has denied having glorified her vital situation. “I have never said ‘how brave I am’; on the contrary, I have always said that I don’t do anything beyond what millions of women do daily, whether they chose it or not,” he concludes.