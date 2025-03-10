When he arrives at the Pistito that welcomes the set of the program ‘Nor we were’, Marta Riesco He never knows what he expects, so he accepts the challenge of each report as an adventure: «I let myself carry and try to be natural, act based on what happens, be sympathetic and educated. It can be an uncomfortable reportingbut you have to be educated and demonstrate good humor, because if you get out of the protagonist, enter the game. I am intuitive ».

His interview with Patón aboard a bus is part of the most surreal moments on television: «I did not think it had an informative value, it was only entertainment, and I was not aware of his impact Until I saw social networks ». Marta hurts that other colleagues do not quote her when they give her exclusive (“it is important to praise and recognize the work of others”) and it is proud to have given news like The nun who acts as a spiritual guidance of Iñaki Urdangarín or the parties of Jacobo Ostos.

For Marta, sometimes his best virtue can be problematic: «I am too sincere, so much that I think it should Cover my mouth with cellophane. It has brought me many problems, too many ». And if we add to that what he would like to change, “my impulsivity, that I do not control it,” the result is “catastrophic and has taken me to therapy. I have to learn to control the times ». Look for peace “on the sofa of my house, next to my boy and Tomasito, my dog, watching a good movie.” And he takes him out of what the lie, the falsehood, People who sell others for money or famethe false friend ».

He would like to have daily routines, but he can’t, his work does not allow him, “although it doesn’t worry me because, really, I think I would bore me. I need SALSEO in my life». Marta defines a bit capricious, «but not materialistic. When I want to do something, I want it in my way and I want it now. I have been very spoiled ». But it is, above all, very dreamy: «I idealize things, I wake up happy every day. There was a time when I was sad because I lived in a dark tunnelbut thanks to the medication I overcome it. Now I wake up happy and go to me almost happy. I have learned to relativize ».









Marta confesses an inveterate romantic: «The fault is films like ‘Dirty Dancing’ or ‘Titanic’, of which I am a fan. I put literature to my relationships ». And he does not hide his happiness: «I am very in love. Alejandro and I had a film meeting, while rolling his video clip. A month he came to live with me and we have been almost a year. Appeared after a very hard relationship for me, when I thought I wouldn’t fall in love. After a year and a half single, I thought no one would want to be with me. Until you discover that there are not only normal people, there are very special people ».

Marta Riesco





With Alejandro there are wedding plans, «I would like to celebrate a ‘Bodorrio’ in style», And has even recovered his desire to be a mother:« I was in the process of freezing the ovules, but it gave me laziness. Now I want it and I am in the biological age. I would like to be a modern mother and raise my son or daughter from freedom, showing her all the options, but also It would be a mother with a strict point. It would not be her friend, her colleague, I do not think that is the role of the parents, she would be to teach and mark the limits, but always having fun, from love. “

In the future, Marta imagines as a vitalist grandmother «Living until the last moment, in an intense plan. Maybe I would even go to Juan and a half program. I would like to get saying ‘Jo, how well I did and how I went back!’

Apparently, Marta carries blood reporterism. As soon as he started talking, he dedicated himself to narrating the anecdotes that happened at home: “The nursery teachers did not give credit to being as talkative.” His family called her Martita: «He was super restless and unruly, very different from my brother Jorge, who is now an economist and has nothing to do with the show. He is that of science, I of letters; He is introverted, I am outgoing. As a child I was already very sociable and led the group of friends, carrying the singing voice. Until I had to go to school, which coincided with a stage in which I had to carry a patch in the eye. They were two hard years of ‘bullying’ in which they called me ‘pirate’ and older children despised me When you had to form a team to play or make excursions. That marked the character ».

The thing did not improve over the years, because in his adolescence he was marked by the separation of his parents and several school changes: «In the end I suffered more harassment for being the new one. It was ready, had good notes, but it was very protestone. It was a school of priests and They punished me every two for threeI even expelled me for three days to organize a protest at recess. He was the leader of the ‘geeks’, although he had been accepted by the ‘Guays’. I already felt the vocation of a reporting reporting and the vocation of the right to fight injustices ».