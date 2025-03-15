Marta Polo, to work 20 years of goalkeeper in a Pijo neighborhood to publish a novel set at the Raval Barcelona

Says the Swiss Best Sellers writer Joël Dicker, in his work The enigma of room 622, that “life is a novel that we already know how it ends: in the end the protagonist dies.” But the appointment is not fulfilled in the case of the novelist, filmmaker, astrologer and for 20 years of a housing building of the upper part of Barcelona Marta Polo Ysalgué (Barcelona, ​​1979).

‘Polvazo’, the novel that carries Joyce’s ‘Ulysses’ to a telephone service center for unhappy tourists

His life contains many novels, each explaining a different slope of this multifaceted creator who currently works as a bookseller in Palamós, a town of the Costa Brava, but which has already published two novels where in one way or another tries to explain and explain its powerful and literary vital adventures.

If in the first, Where nothing never happens (Smuggling editions, 2020), gave the story a more autobiographical approach, in the second, and recently, How to build a lie (Bruxist collective, 2025), dilute your experiences in a story that tells, in a comic key and with a pulse and a hurried newspaper, a film shoot on a film based on characters from the Raval in Barcelona, ​​a neighborhood known both for its multiculturalism and for its shortcomings.

To dress this explosive cocktail, the actors are not professionals, but that the director of the film of the novel uses inhabitants of the neighborhood itself, famous since the times in which it was known as “the Chinese neighborhood” for its picturesque personalities. Thus, they parade for filming prostitutes, cocaine traffickers or homeless people with heroin addiction. Even an exonvicto, the protagonist’s brother, Bruna, a discreet casting auxiliary who from her hierarchical insignificance observes the film that occurs behind the scenes that are roll.

Cinema as a great lie

“The idea of ​​the novel comes precisely from that real story that happens between scenes and that I have been observing in my different experiences working in filming, where I have encountered the most surreal and unpleasant situations, while on the other side of the cameras, on the scene, another totally different film is rolls, which can be a pleasant comedy,” Pole explains to clarify the title: How to build a lie.





“The big lie is the movie; Real life is what happens while it is filled, ”he adds about his novel, a kind of The great American night of truffaut summarized in 250 pages of situations sometimes as tense as hilarious, with descriptions of the raval that remind of Manhattan Transfer John Dos Passos and confer a visual power to the text that refers us to the Pole’s Cinematographic Formation.

“I studied cinema and script at the age of 27 at the Center d’Estudis cinematogràffics in Catalonia (CECC) and from there I start working in filming of my own shorts while I continue with my goal of goal How to build a lie. He assures that his great passion is cinema and recognizes that his greatest desire is to see the novel led to the celluloid. In fact, he says he does not feel novelist and only writes to maintain his active creativity.

20 years in a goal

About his twenty years as a conserve, he explains that she was “a vague and complicated girl who reached the age of majority without training or training.” Therefore, when the opportunity arose to occupy the goal of the building where he lived with his family, near the Francesc Macià square [una de las zonas más selectas de Barcelona]He accepted it.

He did it in part because he had no other future plan and that work seemed safe and manageable. “But also because I thought it would leave me many dead moments in which I could read and bore me without stress, which I think is the engine of creativity,” he confesses. There, among books, CECC and Humanities cinema studies in the UOC, he was formed intellectually while observing an environment that confesses that he was alien to him: “I lived in a Pijo neighborhood, but in an official protection house; We were the poor of the neighborhood. ”

“On one occasion, in the Sacred Heart school where a small food collection for needy families was organized; I took a kilo of rice, but, to my surprise, I went home with a box full of food, ”he recalls. “That was when I realized that she was a poor girl, different from the others,” he rises.

Pole recounts the feeling of having to ask for help to study, to wear second -hand school clothes, the deprivation of the fragile economy of the home and the comparison with other girls and boys in the neighborhood. “I lived here, I educated here and I have part of this neighborhood [realizamos la entrevista en la librería +Bernat, a pocos portales del edificio donde vivió y trabajó] Inside me, but at the same time I feel strange, ”he concludes.

The body in Francesc Macià, the soul in Ciutat Vella

It is because of that heartbreaking strangeness, he says, that he focused his novel on El Raval, “a neighborhood of which I feel sister.” He reveals that since he has felt attracted to the Ciutat Vella district, the poorest in the city, because somehow he sensed, at least part of his being, with the characters that inhabit it. “I feel close to Kimberly, from Turner Mendoza, from Angelines, even the Kalwa, the homeless Yonqui,” he releases.





He is not talking about real beings, but of the characters of How to build a lie. Kimberly is a Catalan prostitute of Moroccan, drug addiction and mother of two children; Turner Mendoza, the protagonist of the film that is filmed in the novel, is an Andalusian prostitute Nonagenaria, a legend of the Raval when he was the Chinese, with a tender side and another savage and that stands out for its scornful soliloquies, which remember those of the long -awaited painter, soul of the ramblas in the transition.

Anyway, Polo clarifies that she has never resided in the Raval. Where does that precision in the descriptions extract then, that faithful reflection of the neighborhood environment? “I won a scholarship of Montserrat Roig for the book project and the premise was that I had to write it from the Library of Catalonia, which is in the middle of Raval, so I lived for a year with its inhabitants,” he explains. He adds that he conducted numerous interviews with prostitutes and the homeless people of the neighborhood to document.

A novelist who wants to be a director

He assures, on the other hand, that although he does not rule out writing more novels, his filmmaker’s vocation remains intact and that his purpose is to end up directing films, despite criticism of the world of filming contained in his recent work. “It is a novel that summarizes many of my experiences, but it is not my intention to amend all what happens behind the cameras; To a large extent I understand it, because there is always a great tension for the time, the budget, the organization, the logistics … ”, he says.

He left the security of the goalkeeper to make the leap to the cinema, and after participating in various shootings, he decided that if he continued to accept offers to make a casting or production assistant, he would never reach his goal of being a director, so she chose to try luck for four years as an astrologer, a hobby that has accompanied her all life. At the same time, while astrology financed him – insufficiently – the livelihood, began to write, to tell his life a little.

It is not my intention to amend all what happens behind the cameras; To a large extent I understand it, because there is always a great tension for time, the budget … Marta Polo

– Writer

A precarious girl and woman’s life, although also as a daughter who does not know – you will never meet her biological father but, on the other hand, contact the children of that father, one of them exconvicto, an except of drugs that has passed through Japanese prisons. She is Bruna’s same brother, the protagonist of How to build a novelalter ego of pole. “I put it in the novel as a character because I have also placed it extra in some of the shootings in which I have participated,” he confesses and adds: “It’s my brother, I love him as he is and I don’t be ashamed.”

Marta Polo ends Ysalgué the interview defending that “the only one who makes cinema in a film is the director or the director.” “The rest we are tools at your service that we deranged for everything to get ahead while they are above good and evil,” he says. He believes that it must be so, that the goal must be the film, that lie that is told in his book.

In fact, among all the characters of the shooting team, perhaps Fernando Santoro, the director, be the whitest; Even when he chases Bruna in what she believes is a strategy of loving seduction, when in the end it turns out that Fernando just wants to take advantage of his talent. Polo defends him from his perspective as a vocational director; He acknowledges that she also manipulated her team on the short and amateur video clips she has directed.

The actress of ‘The Bear’ Ayo Edebiri charges against Elon Musk for lying on her participation in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’: “He is an idiot”





Get or not finish by directing movies, for the moment Marta Polo demonstrates with How to build a lie That she is a consolidated writer, capable of bringing a term history with rhythm, grace and good doses of poetry in the description of her characters. Even so, he says goodbye with a fervent desire: “Hopefully someone takes my book to the cinema!” Maybe it’s herself. Who knows?