This Sunday, Marta Peñate was proclaimed winner of Survivors All Stars. The influencer Canarian, a regular participant in Reality TV television (in the 2022 edition of Survivors came in second place), has finally been crowned the winner of one of them. It was in the first edition that Telecinco celebrates of its successful reality with participants from previous installments. Survivors All Stars He took over, without a break in between, the editing of Survivors which was won by Pedro García Aguado in June. In this way, the Mediaset channel has had this format on the air for four consecutive months, in which the participants have to live together and compete in tests in the Cayos Cochinos in Honduras.

Sofía Suescun, Alejandro Nieto, Marta Peñate and Jorge Pérez were the contestants who made it to the final, which was held in Honduras for the first time, where the finalists’ partners traveled. The first to lose any chance of winning was Jorge Pérez, who was eliminated in the first televote of the night.

More information

Games have had a lot of presence this year in Survivorsand it has also been like that in this final. The first test was The Glory of Poseidon, a challenge of speed, resistance and balance that left the first candidate for the next expulsion, Marta Peñate. The winners played another game, The Gates of Heaven. The winner, Alejandro Nieto, was spared from being exposed to the second televote of the night. In this way, Sofía Suescun and Marta Peñate, two of the great protagonists of the edition, a good part of which have been in conflict, fought in a vote that the latter won and left Sofía on the way. In this way, the final vote revived the one that already took place in Survivors 2022, with Alejandro and Marta face to face. However, while two years ago he was the winner, now it is she who has had the greatest support from the public.

With Survivors All Stars, Telecinco has managed to extend the good results that this format gives the channel every year for almost six more weeks. The Thursday galas averaged a 19% audience share and 1,297,000 viewers. Particularly notable is the following among the younger age groups, with a 20.8% share among young people between 13 and 24 years old and 20.9% among the 25 to 44 age group. Survivors All Stars. No man’s land, The shows usually scheduled on Tuesdays but which have been changed based on the Euro Cup and other programming reasons and which on this occasion were also presented by Jorge Javier Vázquez, like those on Thursdays, had an average of 17% share and 1,212,000 viewers. As for Honduras Connection, presented by Sandra Barneda, have led with a 16.2% share and 1,227,000 viewers on average. The final led on Sunday night, with an 18.6% share and 1,393,000 viewers on average.

