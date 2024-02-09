Marta Pascal, last spokesperson for Convergència before the formal disappearance of the historic Catalan nationalist party, admitted this Friday that “the internal and financial management at Convergència was not done correctly.” Asked about the shadows of corruption that hang over the party, associated with illegal commissions of 3%, Pascal distanced herself from any accounting negligence, but pointed out that “you have to ask those who were there at the time.” In an interview in Here Catalonia de la Ser, Pascal has alleged that the disruption in financing methods “is not something that happened only to Convergència” and has demanded that the issue of donations to parties be resolved legally. “If the donations are well explained, what is the problem?” he concluded. He case 3% It led to the total bankruptcy of the Convergència brand, after prompting a judicial investigation into the rigging of public tenders and a “multichannel structure” of small donations and payments to third parties to obtain funds for the party.

Accounting corruption mortally eroded Convergència, after 30 years of government in Catalonia. In the Palau case, the Supreme Court made final the ruling that considered it proven that CDC collected 6.6 million euros in illegal commissions from Ferrovial in exchange for awarding it public works of the Generalitat. The money had come to the party for years through the Palau de la Música Catalana, and its two main managers, Félix Millet and Jordi Montul, were sentenced to prison terms of up to nine years. The investigations of the 3% case drag on over time. Last October, the Criminal Chamber of the National Court ordered the reopening of the investigation into the alleged irregular donations given by senior officials of the defunct CDC (Democratic Convergence of Catalonia) to the party itself in the form of smurf —a laundering technique that consists of depositing small amounts of money into a checking account so as not to attract the attention of the agencies.

Since he directly confronted Carles Puigdemont over the political direction of the convergent space, Pascal has been losing political visibility and now lives dedicated to teaching at the Pompeu Fabra University (UPF). “It was a mistake to close Convergència,” she has defended. Visible head of the pragmatic sector of Catalanism, Pascal tried to capitalize on the legacy of Convergència in the PDeCAT, but the party was marginalized when Puigdemont opted to make electoral profit from the noise generated by the processes and created Junts per Catalunya. “All subsequent reconstructions of Convergència have collided with a very polarized context,” says Pascal. He points out that “the pragmatic Catalan center-right voter” has been left “orphaned” and emphasizes that “both Esquerra and the PSC are constantly in search of the convergent voter.”

Despite not maintaining any ties with Junts, Pascal considers the independence party's rejection of the amnesty bill to be a mistake: “The risk that Junts takes by saying no to this law, only with the excuse of wanting to negotiate more, is too much.” high”, and says he has the expectation that the next few days will give rise to a new strategic shift in the formation. “I hope they reconsider and that there is an agreement, because the amnesty is essential.”

You can follow EL PAÍS Catalunya in Facebook and xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter