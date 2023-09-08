The relationship between Steven Meisel and the Inditex empire is consolidated with the launch of a collection designed by the iconic fashion photographer for Zara. A project that sees the light after the successful exhibition in La Coruña sponsored by Marta Ortega on the career of the artist, one of the most relevant and prolific of his generation, as well as being the promoter of the career of many of the supermodels of the decade. from the 90s, like Linda Evangelista, Stella Tennant or Naomi Campbell.

The collection transforms elements of Meisel’s personal style into a seductive capsule of clothing and accessories for both women and men. The jeans, the hooded sweatshirt, the parka, the fur hat, the bandana, the black lace-up boots… All the pieces are a reflection of the dreamlike wardrobe of an artist who has known how to transcend the limits of fashion with his photographs. .

Steven Meisel New York campaign images.





A crocodile-effect print coat evokes the aesthetic of the 1960s, one of the constant influences on Meisel’s work. A trend that we can also see in the fake fur coat -which one of the pop stars of that decade could have worn-, the leather shirt with a lace-up corset closure or the pants with the same closure, a style that seems recently straight out of the closet of a rock’n’roll artist.

The confluence between music and fashion has always been a source of inspiration for Meisel. Through the grunge aesthetic of a checkered shirt, Meisel pays homage to one of its most important fashion editorials from the early 90s. Another example of this particular mix in the form of an iconic ‘look’ is a cropped jean jacket ‘oversize’ decorated with a sequin second-skin effect. The sophisticated drawings that appear on the T-shirts are reminiscent of Meisel’s early years as a fashion illustrator.

Steven Meisel New York campaign images.





To accompany the garments, Meisel has made 26 portraits of people who, inevitably, are now faces forever linked to his career as a photographer. Among these personalities is, how could it be otherwise, Linda Evangelista, along with other models, friends and accomplices, such as Amber Valletta, Liya Kebede, Irina Shayk, Gigi Hadid, Kaia Gerber, Penelope Tree, Eva Herzigova, Alton Mason , Ash Stymest or Scott Barnhill.

The New Yorker has also relied on unconditional allies in his career for the fabulous campaign of his collection, such as the stylist Karl Templer, the make-up artist Pat McGrath and the hairdresser Guido Palau. One more proof of how personal this project is, which will be available on the Zara website on Monday, September 18.