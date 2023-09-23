Marta Ortega Pérez, at the presentation in London on September 15 of the collection that Steven Meisel has created for Zara. Darren Gerrish (WireImage)

One of the stories that has been going through the health sector for years. retailand which was confirmed by its protagonist in 2021, is the one that tells that Martha Orteganow president of Inditex, began her career at the textile giant folding T-shirts in a Zara store in London. “The first week I thought I wasn’t going to survive.”the businesswoman told Wall Street Journal. What is not known for sure is whether his colleagues at the establishment knew that they were working side by side with the owner’s daughter. What Ortega has said is that he was able to see that it was a very physical job and that it made him realize that the stores are the heart of the company.

Putting yourself in the employees’ shoes and knowing first-hand what the work they carry out entails influences the decisions that end up being made in an office. This is how he maintains it Jens Ritter, CEO of Lufthansa, after the experience he had this summer. Ritter, who spent more than a decade working as a pilot for the airline, boarded as part of the cabin crew on a round-trip flight between Frankfurt and Bahrain, with a stopover in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. “Sometimes it is necessary to change perspective to obtain new knowledge”, says Ritter in a LinkedIn post, in which he is surprised “by everything that has to be organized” and recounts some of the setbacks he had to face. “Making decisions in the office will be different after feeling what they entail on board,” he concludes.

The same opinion that Ritter holds. Joan Montanergeneral director of Grup Montaner, holding company of human resources companies. In fact, he has posed as an employee of both his company and others to which he has provided consulting services. “The first thing I usually do when they ask me for a strategic consultancy is to put myself in the part where the hardest work is done, and then I understand a little more about how the whole business works and what the climate is between people,” explains Montaner. For him, the important thing is to know the company and look for improvements that can be made. It is not about seeing if the worker does something wrong, but rather seeing what the company can do to make the employee much better. “It is important for leaders to understand who is driving the company forward”he maintains.

After his experiences, he assures, there are companies in which processes and positions have been modified “because they were very hard”, and he has even broken contracts, “of two or three million”, with firms in which he considered that this was not the case. proper treatment of employees.

In Montaner’s opinion, it is better that the staff does not know the true identity of the person, so that its members do not feel restricted when expressing what they think or changing their behavior. Likewise, he defends that it is an “essential” process for a manager who enters new in a company, because if you don’t know the business well, or what problems the employees encounter, how are you going to run it.

Being a newcomer to the company was precisely what led to Rafael Fernandez, general director of Fain Spain, to accept the offer to star in one of the installments of The infiltrated boss, the program that La Sexta broadcast. Fearing reluctance on the part of the board of directors, he decided not to tell them at first about the experience he was going to live, of which now, eight years later, he only continues to highlight good things. “It would have taken months, or even years, to get to know the company as I did”says the manager, who posed as an elevator technician.

Although he admits that he was “scared for deceiving people,” he states that if the employees had known that he was the general director, he would not have been able to learn about the reality of the company. “For managers, middle positions, we could say that they give us the most beautiful things”. In his conviction that a “general director or president who locks himself in his office does not receive anything that happens,” Fernández tries to speak with the almost 1,200 people who make up Fain at least once a year, and without upper front. He takes advantage of his work trips to meet for breakfast with the technicians and have them tell him how they are and what can be improved.

For Sebastian Reiche, professor of People Management in Organizations at IESE, “reducing the distance with employees has good tangible results for leaders and, above all, for the organization.” He defends that there is bidirectional learning that enriches both parties. “A manager has to make decisions that impact at all levels. Yeah has never been there, it’s harder to consider the implications what’s wrong with it. An example may be a change in the culture of the organization. It is very easy to say that you have to change the values ​​or the strategies, but you have to know the company to know if it can be carried out as planned, or you have to modify something so that it fits better in the entire organization,” Explain.

Shortening the distances that are imposed “by hierarchies” also serves bosses, in their opinion, to “gain informal influence” with the workers. And, furthermore, it is advisable in a context like the current one in which, he assures, more and more employees prefer “not to work in large companies, because they want a space where they are taken into account.” A preference that Reiche sees as a sign that there is something “not working” in the way they are organized. “And to this there are two solutions. Change the entire structure, which is more difficult. Or that leaders reach out to employees and listen to them,” he concludes.

