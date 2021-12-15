Marta Novello, 6 years and 8 months to the 16 year old who tried to kill her

The first instance sentence against the 16 years old that last March 22 attacked with 23 stab wounds Marta Novello (26 years) in an attempt to rob her. The juvenile court recognized the partial mental defect, and not total as requested by the defense. The young man was accused of attempted murder And attempted robbery. He was sentenced to 6 years and 8 months with the abbreviated procedure. This condemns her, with a penalty discount for the adolescent perpetrator of the ambush of Mogliano Veneto in the province of Treviso. The girl, reached by the attacker while jogging near the house, is miraculously alive, after having undergone several surgeries.

The 16 year old he had been declared capable of understanding and willing by the forensic psychiatrist, who had found in him at most some psychiatric problems and a strong immaturity. Today the recognition of the partial defect and the first instance sentence. The young man’s lawyer announced the appeal on appeal for the recognition of the full infirmity. In this way the boy should be declared not responsible and could start a recovery path in a community.

READ ALSO

Quirinale, new restrictions ‘bomb’. Either Mattarella changes his mind or it will be chaos

Covid, “in January I do not rule out a total lockdown with closed schools”