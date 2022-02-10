Seventeen years after his last film, director Jaime Chávarri (Madrid, 1943) is preparing a new feature film entitled ‘The Golden Apple’, which will star Marta Nieto (Murcia, 1982). The director revealed the first name of the choral cast of the film during the conversation that he and the actress had at the CaixaForum in Madrid, in the cycle that

Colpisa news agency has prepared on the occasion of its 50th anniversary.

“I hadn’t wanted to make films for a long time because the entire production system has changed radically and because I thought that what interested me no longer interested anyone,” he said. However, he was fortunate that a producer came along with a project that has excited him. This is the adaptation of ‘Ávidas pretensions’, the novel by Fernando Aramburu in which a scathing critique of the literary scene and its misery is made. “It’s a commission, like everything I’ve ever done. But I started to like it a lot and I realized that I really wanted to », she explained before revealing that the actress will be part of this choral cast.