The actress makes her directorial debut with a family drama about gender transition in children
Marta Nieto (Murcia, 1982) travels towards the unknown, to an unexplored territory behind the cameras – where she debuts – and in front of them. She does it in ‘Half of Ana’ to discover (discover herself) in the complex waters of motherhood and in the doubts that…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Marta #Nieto #Motherhood #transforms #transformation #axis #Ana
Leave a Reply