He pasted a cloth strip next to the other –22,600, in total for five hours a day; like this for eleven months. In this meticulous, obsessive addition of tiny pieces of dyed cloth, which were spliced ​​on a blank canvas, as if it were a gigantic puzzle-, the artist Marta Minujín processed her experience in this pandemic.

And this is the name of this work, which will be exhibited to the public from the 25th of this month at the National Museum of Fine Arts: Pandemic (a work of 2 x 2.60 meters) is, precisely, the result of a kind of emotional catharsis that, he says, saved his life, once again, through the Art, art, art!, as he likes to say, and it is almost a declaration of principles. Those little dots represent us all, like tiny parts of a collective.

“Art is therapeutic, and the confinement is terrible, but the possibility of creating was my salvation, as always “, admits Minujín in telephone conversation with Clarion, Since his study, the same one that during the first two months of the quarantine could not reach, because of the mandatory isolation. Something that literally made her desperate.

“The great works created by mad geniuses, executed by born fighters and the happy sane enjoy them “, he is heard saying in a video that accompanies the virtual presentation of the work that the public will soon be able to see live and that some have already seen through the networks. Because what happened this time, to Unlike others, is that the progressive record of this creation was displayed in real time through his Instagram account, which already has 178 thousand followers, “70% of which are women “she explains.

“Here we were all in the same: all locked up, all tired of everything, of receiving orders, of getting used to the lack of freedom, all together but at the same time all alone, very alone. These were months of a lot of reflection for me, but an artist lives like this: in permanent reflection“, she explains when she becomes serious. And admits that she felt fear, before” the permanent news of death, the same deaths, the total darkness. “

Still, the seriousness does not last long: “Now I have returned from the planet Marta!” He says. And I want everyone to enjoy this work for free, so that this pandemic ends up being great. In a terrifying world, you have to live like this, as if every moment was your last. I live like this, and I continue, I continue“, he says, at 77 years old.

“Create or die”He had also posted on his Instagram account.

“Pandemic is a kind of visual spell”, defines, for his part, Andrés Duprat, director of the Fine arts, who was in contact with the artist and her work this Monday and underlines that, “according to Marta, it is the first time that he abandons the color and works with whites, blacks and grays. As a whole, the work surprises – it anticipates this newspaper -: the plasters, on which the projection of that same frame produces a subtle kinetic movement effect, end up producing a magnetic impression. The result is great -he concludes-. And we decided expose it in the museum hall because it is a work that also admits a vision of the reverse, where Marta made very detailed annotations of the little pieces that she was adding, that is almost another work in itself. Pandemic is conceived from the beginning as a work in progress, so we will also show that evolution through filming in stop motion“.

On the 25th of this month, along with the public exhibition of this work, Bellas Artes also inaugurates the exhibition The accidental canon. Women artists in Argentina (1890-1950), curated by researcher Georgina Gluzman, which will bring together more than 80 works by 44 artists, and the graphic work of León Ferrari, a deceased artist to whom the institution planned to dedicate a historical retrospective this year, as a result of the centenary of his birth. . That exhibition should have been postponed, precisely, due to the health crisis.

“If I don’t work, I’ll die,” Minujín attacks, confirming, once again, that art saves her. “This painting was made by itself, there I channeled my obsessive madness. And I always propose to accomplish feats, things that seem impossible. And this painting is also impossible, because it never ends. “

-What do those 22,600 painted plasters, glued one next to the other, represent, on a specific basis?

-We are all locked up. It is a painting whose composition meant for me a kind of sustained meditation, but that at the same time represents those millions of locked up people that we became this last year. An unexpected painting for me, an unrepeatable work.

-You say you can’t help but stay active: “Create or die.”

– What do we prefer, to be forced to carry out orders, to find a way out in the possibility of creating or to choose death as a way out? They are the possible options, it seems to me. I choose to create: I got into this craft and mental work, since nobody called me to work, I got inside. It’s 50 meters of fabric cut into pieces, a crazy job, and I don’t know what I’ll do when I have to leave this workshop, which allowed me a state of stillness that I needed at this time, when my situation at home was also complicated, because my husband is sick. I needed to get into this state of mind.

-And this time you decided not to use colors, almost a synonym of your style, but seven shades of gray, white, black. Why

“I don’t know why. My thing is color, fluo, which gives you energy and joy.” But the pandemic is anti-joy: black, black, black. The virus war, the bad news, the economy. In addition, I was afraid to go out: I did it without any permission and crossed the thirty blocks that separate my house from the studio in a panic that the police would stop me.

-¿Pandemic is it, then, a way to ward off fear? .

-A unique, unrepeatable and different work; Yes, my way of surviving. .

-You were showing the process of creating the work on your Instagram account. Would you say that social networks are currently fulfilling a new role for visual artists?

-For me, Instagram was very important, people expressing their support. My account grew a lot this year, and there are followers from all over the country, from very different countries. I cannot imagine creating exclusively for Instagram, but I will continue to use it to spread what I present. My dialogue with my followers continues.

-Are you going to exhibit in halls and open spaces, while the pandemic lasts? What do you have in mind for the next few months?

– There is a wonderful feat that I am going to do for England but I cannot anticipate anything. What I will do are exhibitions at the CCK -where I will make the giant hornero’s nest again- and on April 7 at the Santander Foundation, where I will exhibit The cathedral of empty thought, “a cut face of Michelangelo’s David 18 meters wide made of cement, with holes to get in and music, which also she washes herself. Next to the Fine Arts, with Pandemic, they will compose something like the “Minujín Route”.

-What does art save you from? And in what way?

-It saves me from everything: I never had anything, I never went to the doctor, protect me. I always believed in the Socratic concept that you don’t learn what you didn’t know beforehand, and art also shaped me, because I didn’t even finish high school. But I had all this inside me, and art allows me to get it out …

-In pandemic brought out your darker, more obsessive side.

-Maybe I’m starting to get ready to go. Art has now also taught me to feel part of a whole. But, I tell you, that was inside me, I just didn’t know it.

