On Tuesday night, to the sound of the wedding march, Marta Minujín entered the Museum of Latin American Art of Buenos Aires (Malba) dressed as a bride. She celebrated her eightieth birthday there with an eternity wedding before more than 200 guests, all dressed in stark black.

The best-known plastic artist in Argentina arrived at the museum on a bus with an intervened destination sign that read “Malba, Eternity” and “Art Art Art!”, one of her iconic phrases. She descended escorted by a group of ten young people with their faces painted in white, blue, red and green with cubist figures in Minujín’s homage to Picasso for the 50th anniversary of her death.

The artist wore a pastel pink tulle wedding dress by Amalia Amoedo signed by Jorge Rey, which stood out among the omnipresent black of the guests and some costumes of characters such as Andy Warhol, Vincent Van Gogh and the New York Statue of Liberty, among others . The waltz El Danubio Azul by Strauss marked the official start of the party with Minujín in the center, while the cubist performers gave instructions to those present and encouraged them to participate in participatory actions.

Marta Minujín dances a waltz during her birthday celebration. MALBA (Courtesy)

“Enjoy the present moment and this unique experience of living in art,” said the birthday girl before cutting a four-story black cake and having the guests pull the ribbons attached to it to take pins with the figure of the Parthenon of books, one of his most iconic works.

As a finishing touch to the celebration, the bride tossed the bouquet of black roses among the attendees and then left again by bus with her entourage.

Minujin Year

The eighties have not stopped the frenetic rhythm of the most famous and explosive pop artist from Argentina. This Tuesday’s party was also the kickoff of a year in which she will go on a world tour with exhibitions scheduled at the Jewish Museum in New York, the Pinacoteca de San Pablo, the Reina Sofía Museum in Madrid, among others.

Minujín assures that his life has been linked to art since he was ten years old and that he does not understand it without it. The artist, who spent her youth between Paris and New York, became known in the sixties with happenings such as The destructionin 1963, and the menesundatwo years later.

Marta Minujín offers a speech next to her birthday cake at the MALBA. MALBA (Courtesy)

The garish colors of his works, the gigantic size of his productions, the use of diverse technologies and characteristic materials such as mattresses are part of Minujín’s own universe. One of the few exceptions to so much color was Pandemic, the work created during the mandatory confinement dictated by the Government to stop the spread of covid-19 made up of 26,000 strips with small squares in white, black and grey.

