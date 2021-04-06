The renowned artist Marta Minujín opens this Wednesday Implosion!, an exhibition with works made especially for the art and culture space of the Santander Santander Foundation.

Returning to his already famous mattresses (From a very young age the artist began, during her first scholarship in Paris, to use mattresses as one more artistic material), the exhibition will show a journey through the “mattress path” created by Minujín during years.

An immersive space can also be seen in the exhibition, in which the well-known stripes of striking colors and fluo that the artist applies to her historical mattresses they will be projected into space: the public will then be able to get into a certain room, in the middle of a projection, and walk there, among projected colors and shapes.

Mattresses and life. Marta Minujín in her exhibition “Implosión!” at Fundación Santander. Photo: Courtesy Santander Foundation

With this technology, mattresses Marta Minujín they are aggiornan: on the one hand you will be able to see his classic works filled and painted; on the other, more contemporary works, more in the style of the 21st century (such as this mattress thought of as an immersive reality).

“More than mattresses, it is a life philosophy”, They maintain from the Santander space, while they observe how the last details of the sample are being left. If it’s about reconfigure an everyday object and turn it around a thousand times, so that it finally becomes a work of art.

Wandering around paris

But let’s remember: Minujín he left in 1961, when he was in his 20s, on a scholarship to Paris, penniless. She lived there until 1964. Walking around that city the artist discovered how, at the back of a hospital, they discarded mattresses. He gathered them to use them as material to create works, as well as later he collected others, but from the garbage.

At the door. Marta Minujín in her exhibition “Implosión!” at Fundación Santander. Photo: Courtesy Santander Foundation

“Mattresses are important,” he once commented Minujín, alluding to these works. “We spend an important part of our lives in them. In them we are born, we die, we make love ”.

In addition to the mattresses collected in this exhibition -titled Intertwined concepts”And other more contemporary ones, Minujín will present on the terrace of the Santander space a Media self-portrait: in order to enter this work on the terrace, the public must first fill out A questionnaire with questions that the artist designed.

Always giving the note, with an overflowing energy – we remember her impressive performances entering museums on horseback, or decades ago, throwing animals and objects on a soccer field and from a helicopter – the great Marta does not stop nor the pandemic!

In addition to making quarantine, pandemic and monochrome mattresses -one currently exhibited in the National Museum of Fine Arts-, Minujín It now returns to its filled colored stripes and expands, through the different areas of the Santander space, works, colors, mattresses and experiences.

At 78 years old, the artist is still restless, creative, curious: she has not run out of Duracells.

The exhibition will have both a face-to-face and a virtual version, which can be visited at East site.