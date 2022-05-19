The president of Paraguay, Mario Abdo Benitezreceived this Thursday the vice president and chancellor of ColombiaMarta Lucía Ramírez, who arrived in Asunción on a visit marked by the murder in Barú of the prosecutor Marcelo Pecci.

(In context: The data that the Chancellor took to Paraguay on the Pecci crime)

Ramírez met with the president at the presidential residence Mburuvicha Róga (house of the leader, in Guaraní), in Asunción. Abdo Benítez welcomed Ramírez together with his Ministers of the Interior, Federico González, and of Foreign Affairs, Julio César Arriola.

(You may be interested in: Paraguay fired Marcelo Pecci, symbolic prosecutor of the anti-mafia struggle)

After the meeting, González declared in a press conference that Ramírez expressed to the Paraguayan president “his solidarity and condolences on behalf of the people and the Government of Colombia” for the murder of Pecci.

According to the official, the vice president was also sent by President Iván Duque to “provide support” to the investigative work, which involves police personnel from both countries.

The head of the Interior assured, without going into details, that the investigations into the attack in which the Paraguayan prosecutor lost his life “are quite advanced” and have the support of authorities from “the United States and other countries.”

The Colombian Foreign Ministry anticipated on Tuesday that the official will deal with political and commercial issues in the Paraguayan capital and will dedicate part of her visit to the Pecci case

The Colombian official landed in Paraguayan territory minutes after midnight on Wednesday in a Colombian Air Force aircraft, after his visit to Uruguay. Regarding his agenda in the country, González revealed that Ramírez has scheduled meetings with him and with the foreign minister.

He will also meet with the Minister of Defense, Bernardino Soto Estigarribia, and with the Paraguayan Vice President, Hugo Velázquez.

The Colombian Foreign Ministry anticipated on Tuesday that the official will discuss political and commercial matters in the Paraguayan capital and will dedicate part of his visit to the case of Pecci, murdered on May 10 on the Colombian island of Barú, where he was on his honeymoon.

To that end, he will also meet with the State Attorney General, Sandra Quiñónez. According to the Foreign Ministry, during Ramírez’s visit “the disposition of Colombia and all the authorities in charge of clarifying the murder” of the prosecutor will be reaffirmed.

Pecci, 45, died after being shot by unknown assailants on a beach where he had traveled with his wife, Paraguayan journalist Claudia Aguilera.

The prosecutor’s body was received last Saturday in Paraguay by relatives, relatives and authorities, and buried a day later amid the shock and sorrow that his death has caused in the country.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from Efe

More news