“I’ve spent a year quite annoyed. “ With these words, Marta López Alamo Tiktok video has started, in which influencer It has sincere about the health problem that has long suffered in the nose and with which, he says, he must live “for life”.

Although he had doubts about whether it was a “sinusitis” or “rhinitis”, the couple of Kiko Matamoros has finally received “a diagnosis by his Otorrino after several visits to the medical center. Thus, their symptoms would correspond to a allergic rhinitis, which is characterized by the inflammation of the mucosa that covers the nostrils.

Apparently, this disease is relatively common in our society, although, where appropriate, it argues that it could have originated when it passed through the operating room to undergo rhinoplasty. “I think that Following the nose operation, I could weaken the mucosa, But in itself I am quite prone to this kind of thing, “he explains.

In this context, the model has linked this “dry mucosa” condition with the “Intense pains” that also suffers in his mouth, a tortuous situation that he has managed to remedy after a long process that will document soon on his social networks.

Likewise, with the aim of raising awareness of its virtual community, Marta López has revealed what were the symptoms that, where appropriate, led him to go to the medical center to treat his rhinitis. Among them, the young woman includes “dryness in the nasal mucosa, plugging and quite pain “ Around the nose, although it points out that others such as “rhinorrhea”, “sneezing” or “nasal secretion” may also appear.

Now, despite having followed “for a week” a treatment with antibiotics and aerosols to combat “the infection he had”, the influencer You must still take certain precautions to keep your illness at bay. “I have to take care of the nasal mucosa So that it does not happen again and, in fact, so far it has worked, “he says.





Exercise, feed “well” and Drink a lot of water -Ity that, in his opinion, it is essential-, are just some of the healthy habits that he has adopted in his day to day. At the same time, Marta López uses a humidifier already complementary nasal washes that favor the hydration of the mucosa.

Among her advice, the content creator highlights the benefits of a “Intranasal gel” which is applied with a baston to “recover the mucosa of the perinasal zone” and, consequently, to prevent other conditions such as irritation or even wounds.