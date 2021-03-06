The state enemy in Poland is a woman. Slightly curly, somewhat graying hair, Marta Lempart now wears a green scarf adorned with a lightning bolt (1) around her neck. Simple coquetry? On the contrary, this fabric symbolizes the fight for abortion carried by the collective La Grève des femmes, of which it is one of the main organizers. “Its color refers to the struggle waged by progressive forces in Argentina over the years for the legalization of voluntary termination of pregnancy. They finally got it in December. It’s up to us to continue fighting, ”she told us.

Real witch hunt

At 41, Marta Lempart is the target of the right, conservative forces, part of the Church, as well as the far-right party in power: the Law and Justice party (PiS). Slanders, legal proceedings, threats, everything is done to silence this feminist activist. So much so that the newspaper “Gazeta Wyborcza” had to publish an article denouncing false information, relayed by media close to the government, against him. A real witch hunt which pushed Marta Lempart to protect herself, when traveling, or to exchange in a secure manner (change of e-mails, phone numbers, etc.). She even had to move.

His crime? Be at the origin, with several organizations and unions, of demonstrations to denounce the judgment of the constitutional court of October 22, making illegal the voluntary termination of pregnancy (abortion). Poland had not experienced any mobilizations of this magnitude for the past twenty years.

The authorities reacted, on November 19, by launching an investigation against the activist and her friends of the Women’s Strike (Strajk Kobiet). According to “Gazeta Wyborcza”, “the national prosecutor demands that the prosecution especially monitor everything related to demonstrations against anti-abortion laws. He demands that the organizers be prosecuted for these “illegal gatherings” as criminals who threatened the life and health of people by the spread of the epidemic ”.

Europe is looking elsewhere

When the decision of the Constitutional Court prohibiting abortion falls on January 27, in the midst of a pandemic and confinement, the movement of Marta Lempart and other associations call to take to the streets. Because this law would make Poland, a predominantly Catholic country, the most restrictive and retrograde in terms of abortion rights in Europe. Against the backdrop of demonstrations, Marta Lempart is summoned by the justice system which accuses her of “epidemiological threat”, of “insulting a police officer” and of supporting “vandalism against churches”. The activist refutes these accusations, pleads not guilty and refuses to testify. Her freedom to communicate has since been restricted and she faces up to eight years in prison.

“Since 2015, we have engaged in a fight against the government led by the PiS, which has dismantled the rule of law. It started with the independence of the judiciary, the reforms aimed at the Constitutional Court. For the past six years, we have only struggled in the face of attacks on democracy and our rights: health, education, sexual freedom, abortion. The government has cut funding to all associations working against domestic violence. And this logic leads him to withdraw from the Istanbul convention (2) ”, criticizes Marta Lempart.

In 2016, the first “black marches” #CzarnyProtest erupt in Poland against the first attacks against the right to abortion carried out by the new government led by the PiS. Already, at the time, Marta Lempart, a graduate of ENA in Poland, appears as one of the figures of the movement. She then called for a women’s strike, like the one led by Icelanders in 1975. In the space of a day, more than 60,000 people supported the project on social networks. This October 3, 2016 was born the movement. “I have been dragged to court 65 times,” Marta Lempart recalled to the European Parliament on February 24. Women have lost their jobs, others have been arrested, beaten or intimidated. It is extremely difficult but we are still standing. Despite the intimidation, we will never stop. Freedoms are essential and cannot be violated. We will never submit to this dictatorship. We are European citizens and we put our lives in danger. It’s up to you to act in this fight for freedom. What happens here could affect all of Europe. “