Former Italian Prime Minister Massimo D’Alema is being investigated by the Naples Prosecutor’s Office (south) for his attempt to mediate in the sale of several warships and warplanes from two Italian companies to the Colombian Government, an operation for which they hoped to share 80 million euros with other participants in the mediation, according to the “Corriere della Sera”

The investigation also includes Alessandro Profumo, Leonardo’s former management adviser, and Giuseppe Giordo, former director general of Fincantieri’s warships division, among others, while various searches are being carried out at the headquarters of the companies and residences of those investigated, according to the newspaper.

The matter was revealed more than a year ago by Italian media, according to which those investigated had been promoters of the initiative to sell to the Colombian government products of these Italian companies, Leonardo and Fincantieri, with public participation, specifically M 346 aircraft, corvettes, small submarines and shipyard equipment.

Among those investigated are also Francesco Amato and Emanuele Caruso, who worked as international cooperation consultants for the Colombian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and managed to have contact with D’Alema, who, due to his extensive and well-known political career, acted as an informal mediator in relations with Profumo and Giordocomo, according to “Corriere della Sera”.

“This operation was intended to favor and obtain from the Colombian authorities the signing of agreements for a total value of more than 4,000 million euros and to achieve this, they offered and promised other people the illegal consideration of 40 million euros corresponding to 50% of the total commission of 80 million euros”, explains the newspaper.

According to journalistic investigations from a year ago, D’Alema, head of the Italian government between 1998 and 2000, tried to mediate on behalf of a Miami (USA) law firm with the Colombian government.

“The agreement was only broken at the last moment,” the media added then.

Already on that occasion, D’Alema, who has not held political and institutional positions since 2013, assured: “I tried to lend a hand to Italian companies so that they would accept an important assignment. Colombian personalities contacted me and told me that they were willing to support this hypothesis. Obviously, someone was upset and intervened to prevent it”

EFE