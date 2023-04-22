It is a sunny morning and Marta Jiménez Serrano (Madrid, 1990) is waiting sitting in one of the large windows outside the Café Pavón. She looks like one of the characters in his storybook Not everyone (Sixth floor). Someone who waits and thinks about the imperfect life through streets traveled by beings with broken hearts or in love, sad or happy, single or in a couple. Someone who lives love, or wants to live it, and thinks about its consequences, not always good. This Madrid writer, who stood out as a notable narrative voice with her novel proper names, He was born in the Prosperidad neighborhood, although he has lived in La Latina for many years. He says that the truest story of all the ones he has written is his story with Madrid.

Ask. Love crosses the 14 stories of Not everyone. Was writing about love an end for this book?

Answer. Almost more than love, I was thinking about gender roles and the role of women. I realized that it was very interesting to put that in check with love. I think that is where it is most difficult to deal with the gender roles that have weighed on us historically. In other situations it is easier to aspire to certain symmetries. In relationships, the whole theory breaks down. I found it very interesting to cross those two themes.

Q. in the story we have to leave itwrites: “Perhaps love is the ability to keep the conversation always interesting.”

R. There is a recurring question in the book: “What are relationships?” We are in a historic moment in which children or heritage do not have to join you. The couple does not have to be crossed by either of the two things. So what for? One of the answers is to keep the conversation interesting. And may the company be fruitful.

Q. However, the lack of love in this story is related to emptiness, a kind of end to the topics of conversation. Emptiness arises on more than one occasion, such as when you don’t want to leave empty closet shelves so you don’t think about the end of that love.

R. It is a bit what happens. When love comes, it overwhelms you and fills you up and you don’t have time for anything but love. You don’t even stay with friends. When he leaves, a very big void remains. It also generates a reflection on what has happened. You ask yourself: “How much time and so much physical space did that person occupy?” In that sense, Ikea cabinets and furniture to be resold have given me a lot of play.

Q. In the same story, he writes: “One afternoon he tells Javi the death sentence of any couple: when we are well we are very well.”

R. Many times deaths are not seen coming. When we talk about heartbreak, we talk a lot about deceit. However, one of the themes of my book is self-deception. It is the great axis of love. How many times do you see a couple and from the outside you realize that things are not working out, but they don’t realize it or can’t recognize it. I think we talk a lot about how in a couple you have to be honest with the other, but for that you have to be honest with yourself first.

Q. In this sense, another quote that is included at the end of the book. André Green’s: “Clinging is the opposite of bonding.”

R. We push a lot in relationships. We have this patterned chronology of what has to happen in each moment of life and it is very good to challenge it. The book has the story of a widow who falls in love. Actually, you can fall in love at any time. We have a schedule when we have to fall in love and commit. The following happens a lot: really, you don’t fall in love, you want to feel in love because she already plays and you cling to it.

Q. Sometimes, the other is waiting for the couple to cover their shortcomings. in the story clamorous and frantic, He writes: “You cannot ask someone for what he is unable to give… or what does not come out of his soul.”

R. Completely. We ask too much of love. You have to have stability, passion, nerves, tranquility, confidence, emotion… And it’s not about reaching someone to fix your calico. We all come to someone with a baggage and affective deficiencies and the honest thing is to identify what you can give and what not and play with those cards. Do not ask the other what you are not willing to give.

Q. So what distinguishes love from infatuation?

R. Here I have the basic answer. Falling in love is the initial emotion and love is beyond that. There is a greater complementation and the thing can be consolidated into something else.

Q. There are people hooked on falling in love more than love. That is to say, hooked on novelty more than on consolidation.

R. Of course. Fiction has idealized falling in love because it is full of anxiety, nerves, knowing what he means with that message he sends me… It is much easier to live many first times than to cross the threshold. Once you’ve gone on a trip with that person, you’ve gone to parties with them and you’ve gotten high together, the question arises: “And now what do we do?” A lot of people don’t even want to answer it.

Q. Solving that question is somehow trying to create a team. Is the couple turning the relationship into the best possible partnership?

R. Love is changing all the time. Every moment has its change and I suppose that, after getting over the crush, the couple has to become a team. Once again, trying to answer that question of what remains after falling in love, because what should be said is that there is a common project. What happens is that this common project in today’s society can be very varied. Before, it always happened with starting a family and now, instead, I see couples around me with many possible projects.

Q. Speaking of possible projects, there is talk of precariousness in more than one story, as in The Virgin of the Macarena. Write about how money affects romantic relationships. Can you maintain a healthy relationship when there is enough inequality in the couple?

R. It is much more difficult. I was interested in talking about money because I believe that money is a fundamental issue in a couple. No romantic comedy presents you with any discussion of how to spend money. A couple has to agree on that. I wanted to break the ideal story that love can do everything, even though each one comes from a very different world. Is not true.

Q. In the film Everything at once everywhere one of the characters tells the couple: “I want to pay taxes with you”.

R. Logistics is within relationships. Fictions have always left it out, but modernity is bringing it back. Getting into a mortgage is a greater act of love than all the corny phrases and romantic situations we have swallowed.

Q. Remember the song from Deluxe, Universal history, whose chorus says: “Love is not what you think.”

R. Exact. We have swallowed the discourse that love is going to solve everything. It is another of the attitudes that we sometimes have with love: we think that, when we arrive, the rest will be fine. And not. Simply, other things are failing you and finding a partner is not that life is going to be great for you.

Q. Another issue discussed in the book is sex. Do you think it still determines infidelity?

R. It is changing. We come from a society where sex was taboo. It is the fault of the Catholic society that we are. It has become a bit of the touchstone of relationships when, in reality, there are many other things. In the new couple models that are being proposed, we are constantly asking whether there is sexual exclusivity or not. And, to tell the truth, there are many other parameters in the relationship, such as how generous you are with your time. I did care to talk about it, about how you’ve been texting with that girl all day, but you feel like until you sleep with her you won’t have to say anything to your girlfriend. We still give sex a consideration that doesn’t have to be. The partner’s vulnerability may be due to other things.

Q. in the story we have to leave it, Eloisa has not slept with Rafael yet, but, you write, “I would do it with my eyes closed and that’s enough.” At the moment when you want another person with your eyes closed, can it be the beginning of the end of a relationship?

R. If you want to sleep with another person more than with your partner, what difference does it make if you do it the day before leaving or the day after. In a couple, the desire to sleep with another person already matters as much as the consummation.

Q. And what weight do social networks have? Tinder is the great app that also appears in several of the stories.

R. Social networks do not stop fostering desire, but then they wear it out. When you pick up Tinder and you’ve gone through 12 faces, you no longer feel anything or see anything. Many people have told me. Networks pretty much nullify desire. Also the world is bigger now than before because of the internet. We travel more for work, they are faster trips, we meet a lot of people in a short time… In my parents’ generation, a lot of people met through their careers. If there had been Erasmus, would all those people have gotten married? You should see it (laughs).

Q. There is a lot of talk about current liquid love, like life itself, among the new generations. At 33 years old, how do you see it?

R. There is a lot of desire for commitment and stability. The world is more liquid and it is more difficult to find stability. When you change jobs a lot, move a lot, go to different cities… all of that makes it much more difficult to commit. To take steps in a relationship you need stability.

Q. What do you find more difficult: finding the right person or breaking up with a partner?

R. It’s harder to find the ultimate partner (laughs). We are talking about the ultimate couple. I’m not saying it can’t exist, but we should talk about it as fait accompli. When we meet someone, it is not necessary to say: “I want to die with you”. You don’t have to project that much. Breaking up is hard, but it’s harder to find someone to fit in with on various levels. In addition, being single is a valid option that was not before. That’s why it’s harder to find someone. Loneliness can be good and not everyone is happy to get into a relationship. Of course, when you find someone, the feeling of luck is not taken away from you by anyone.

