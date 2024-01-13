PT keeps Eduardo Suplicy's name on the radar, but wants a woman as vice-president in São Paulo; municipal leaders prefer Marta

The PT (Workers' Party) continues under the name of Marta Suplicy as the main component to compose the sheet metal Guilherme Boulos (Psol) in the dispute for Mayor of São Paulo. O Power360 found that the former mayor is the favorite of leaders in the party's municipal directory.

The national leadership of the PT says that the orientation is not to hold previews, as the state deputy had suggested Eduardo Suplicy. Candidate choices must be approved at municipal meetings.

Marta has an advantage over her ex-husband on 2 crucial points. The 1st is for adding her experience as mayor and her popularity in the outskirts of São Paulo. But in addition, the PT decided, when signing a partnership on the joint ticket with the Psol in 2023, that it would choose “preferably a woman” for the position of deputy –which weighs against deputy Eduardo Suplicy.

Discussions are advanced internally with Marta's name, while Suplicy appears to be flying solo. Still, there is no date for the former mayor to join the party and the meeting with Guilherme Boulos on Saturday (12 January) will be crucial for next week's developments.

On the following Tuesday (January 16th) there will be a meeting of the PT municipal directory to discuss Marta's official act and her position on the ticket with Boulos. Representative Eduardo Suplicy's desire to be taken into consideration must also be put on the agenda.

There is an expectation that the ceremony will be held after the meeting next week. O Power360 found that the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadmust participate in articulations to create a “broad democratic and popular front”.

Race for vice

The president of the PT municipal directory, Laércio Ribeiro, told this digital newspaper that deputy Eduardo Suplicy called him on Friday (12.jan) and asked for measures to be taken “more democratic” in choosing Boulos’ vice president.

Suplicy also called the deputy Paulo Fiorilo, leader of the PT in the Legislative Assembly of São Paulo. He heard from him that the caucuses are instruments that can be used by the party, but that there are some rules to be followed.

People close to Guilherme Boulos' campaign say that the decision to choose the vice-president rests with the PT and maintain a certain distance from the discussions.

Boulos travels this Saturday (13 January 2024) at night to China, after meeting Marta and Rui Falcão at the former mayor's house. Poder360 found that the Psol deputy and president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who is also in São Paulo, will not meet.