Marta Huerta de Aza has broken another glass ceiling in Spanish football. The Technical Committee of Referees of the Spanish Football Federation chaired by Luis Medina Cantalejo announced this Monday the rosters of professional referees for the next 2024-25 season and they include the name of the woman from Palentina, who with her promotion to Second Division becomes the first woman to direct matches in Spanish men’s professional football.

Born on March 31, 1990 in Palencia, Marta Huerta de Aza takes a new step in her notable career in the world of arbitration with her promotion to the silver category. Belonging to the Tenerife Referees Committee, she rose to the highest category of Spanish women’s football in 2017 and made her debut in the first women’s division directing a Levante UD-Madrid CFF that ended with a 1-1 draw. A year later, she refereed the final of the Queen’s Cup between Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid and which ended with a 1-0 victory for the Blaugranas. Her resume also includes two finals of the Spanish Women’s Super Cup (2020 and 2022), as well as several high-profile events on the international scene.

He refereed the opening match at the Euro 2022 Championship in England, and was also present at the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, the latter tournament which concluded with a victory for the Spanish team. “I would like Spain to reach the final, but I prefer to whistle it myself,” said Huerta de Aza a couple of weeks before that duel in which the Spanish team was filled with glory after beating England in the final played at the Australia Stadium. from Sydney. Last season, she directed a match in the semifinals of the Champions League and this summer she has been designated by FIFA for the second time to be in the U-20 World Cup to be held in Colombia.

The presence of Marta Huerta de Aza in professional football is a historic fact that represents a new advance for women’s refereeing in Spain, which is also accompanied by other very notable promotions. Assistant referee Judit Romano García is promoted to the First Division and joins the internationals Guadalupe Porras Ayuso and Eliana Fernández González. In addition, the Cantabrian assistant referee Silvia Fernández Pérez is also promoted to the Second Division.

Also notable are the promotions to First Federation of the main referees Eugenia Gil Soriano and Olatz Rivera Olmedo. Two very young international referees with great projection.