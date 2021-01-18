In February 2014, Antena 3 of Spain premiered ‘Velvet‘, the series about the romance between the seamstress Ana Ribera (Paula Echevarría) and The son of the fashion magnate, Alberto Márquez (Miguel Ángel Silvestre), in the famous gallery of the same name. Among the cast, the character of Clara Montesinos played by Marta Hazas stood out from the start, who for more than one ended up stealing the leading role, so much so that in the sequel ‘Velvet Collection’ she became the main figure.

Precisely, the two seasons of this spin-off have started to air since yesterday on Atreseries (present on Movistar and on DirecTV) and also on the platform www.atresplayer.com. The opportunity served for us to talk to Hazas by phone from Spain.

“It was amazing to record ‘Velvet’ and ‘Velvet Collection’. It was a series that was recorded for seven years. What I like the most is that it is a timeless series. Plus, it has extraordinary music, gorgeous makeup and costumes, and a charming plot. In this sense, a thousand years may pass and the series will continue to fascinate you, ”Hazas tells us.

The series revolves around the romance between the seamstress Ana Ribera and the son of the fashion magnate, Alberto Márquez, in the famous gallery of the same name. Photo: broadcast

Did you feel that Clara ended up stealing the limelight?

(Laughs) I am very happy because the Bambú production company trusts me a lot and the character of Clara, who has grown a lot based on many sequences, and I am happy because I love the series.

For the time, the late 50s, Clara is a woman who lived her sexuality with total freedom. Perhaps there is its charm.

The truth is, Clara is a charming character, a woman of arms to take, ahead of her time in every way. A transgressive woman, without a doubt.

Atreseries also broadcasts ‘Little coincidences’, your most recent work.

It’s the romantic comedy I’ve always dreamed of doing. It presents the adventures of two strangers who seek to be parents at all costs. (There, her co-star is her husband in real life, Javier Veiga, who is also the director). It is a series that has been sold to the whole world and will soon be seen in the United States. He is doing great, we are about to enter the third season and the whole story ends there.

I read that someone called her a macho. Why?

That was just a comment that someone made on Instagram and that I answered, but nothing macho, zero. The truth is that it is my fault for answering. People get confused when you do a series where a character is wrong at a certain point. People grab onto anything to write on social media and I was stupid and patient in answering. Social networks are a communication tool, but sometimes you answer someone and give them more hype than they deserve.

Projects?

I have a pending trip to Peru that was cut short in 2020. When we were confined in Spain, we were with a group of friends about to catch a flight and arrive in Lima. Well, I really want to go to Machu Picchu and we really like Peruvian cuisine. It is a country that we wanted to know for a series of circumstances. Hopefully.

