She has escaped for a few days to her hometown to see her family and enjoy some squid in Gele, one of her essential stops at aperitif time. But she will soon return to the capital, she has a filming session, thus following a pattern that Marta Hazas (Santander, 46 years old) has been repeating for two decades. And the fruits have given her who has become one of the most recognizable faces of our fiction, to the point that anyone can choose their own adventure. (The Boarding School, Velvet, Grand Hotel, My fault) to place her on the current map of great actresses. With From tomorrow, he thriller Disney+’s supernatural series, with which he fulfills his long-standing desire to debut in science fiction, now adds another milestone to a career from which he tries to make the most of it: “Life is better when you take risks.”

In From tomorrow Her character has visions of the future. Did the Marta of the past envision such a successful career?

I was confident that I would be able to work on this, but luck and good projects have been on my side. I have played strong characters, in long-running series and met very interesting people. It is not more than I could dream of, because I have always dreamed far away, but it has met my expectations. I would have signed on immediately.

She is one of the most popular Spanish actresses in Instagramwith a million followers. How are you doing?

I use the networks in a very white and naive way because it is not a place where I like to stand out. It is inevitable that something of your life sneaks in, but for me it is a tool to promote my work and self-promotion. For many actors, publicity there has also been good for saving money… even though we are seen on screen, we do not work all year round.

You shared scenes with Concha Velasco in two series. Do you remember any advice that has stuck with you?

His way of being, his good humour, always knowing his lines, his professionalism, his discipline… The greatest actors don’t cause any trouble on the set. I remember that he didn’t eat much during filming because the sequences came out worse and he told us: “You don’t cry on a full stomach.” And he was right, you don’t give up much after a big meal.

Years ago you became a producer, betting on comedy. Why venture into such a maligned genre?

Because I don’t do things for the reward. What I enjoy about my profession is going along the way and I fervently believe in comedy because it ages well, it’s complicated to do and I learn a lot. I know that in certain circles of the profession it is not valued, but you can’t imagine the thanks I receive from people on the street.