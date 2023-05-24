Carlos Castelblanco, a Colombian agronomist who has lived in Mexico for more than 15 years, was hired to consult on the Las Rusiasm farm located in the Ramos Arizpe municipality, Coahuila state, in Mexico.

He flew with his wife, Marta Granados de Castelblanco, from the Querétaro International Airport and they landed at the Monterrey International Airport. After his arrival, the client drove them by road to the farm.

The agreed plan was to spend five days on the farm, counted from Saturday May 13, to provide training and train the foreman and his workers, all in the company of the client, who that Saturday moved from the farm to Monterrey.

The next day, the foreman and his family also left the place, leaving the couple alone. Faced with this scenario, Carlos and Marta decided to start inspecting the crops on her behalf, but she, tired, chose to return to the farm house in order to prepare to spend the night there.

The engineer Castelblanco stayed in the walnut orchard completing the revision; however, when he returned home he did not find his wife.

He searched for her without success in the house, in the cellars and in the corrals. Later, gangs of residents joined the work, who searched for Marta within the fenced 20-hectare perimeter and in the surrounding ravine until the wee hours of the morning, but they were unsuccessful either.

Between Monday and Tuesday, several investigation and law enforcement agencies were incorporated with high-tech equipment, a helicopter, and canine pairs, but the result was the same: no trace of Marta within the property of the farm or in the surrounding area. just disappeared.

The Colombian government, through the Consulate General in the country and the National Police, are actively following up on the case, demonstrating the close and strong relations that exist between the corporations of the two countries.

Today, 10 days after that event, Marta is wanted by the Mexican authorities with no clues to her location and the anxiety of her husband, two children, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and relatives in Mexico increases.

The same thing happens in Colombia, where her sisters and other loved ones await some news, trying to cope with the sadness and impotence imposed by distance.

