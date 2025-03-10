Marta García stayed just 25 hundredths from the bronze medal in the final of the 3,000 meters in the European athletics on the covered track. The Spanish athlete, who led the test for several laps, He suffered a fall, and had to settle for an “unpleasant” fourth place.

Garcia, who signed a time of 8: 53.67had no strength in the final meters to contain the attack of the Portuguese Salome Afonso, who snatched the third step of the podium in a final in which the Leonese He was weighed down by the fall he suffered in the first laps.

Even so, the national plusmarchist maintained the first position until well into the last lap, when it was surpassed by the Irish Sarah Healy, who ended up hanging the gold with a chrono of 8: 52.86and the British Melissa Courtney-Bryant, silver with 8: 52.92.

But Marta García still dreamed of repeating the bronze that she achieved last summer in the 5,000 meters in the Europeans outdoors in Rome and squeezed her teeth to try to resist the attack of the Portuguese Salome Afonso, who snatched the third place for only 25 hundredths.

“I feel that I have not defended the curve enoughas in the [Campeonato] From Spain, but surely at the time I am bursting and I can’t, but I get to the finish line and say ‘Yes you could!’ Oxygen does not get to the brain“The athlete exclaimed before the microphones of the Spanish press.

“Now I think I could, then I will see the race and I will see the mask the best. I have obviously made the extra effort to fall and get up, and I have risen because I said ‘this is your championship, this is your European, you have another medal there.’ And That’s why I’m not happy, because fourth place is unpleasant“Garcia lamented.