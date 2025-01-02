The Spanish athlete Martha Garcia won this Tuesday the 60th edition of the Nationale Nederlanden San Silvestre Vallecana with a Spanish record for the event (31.18) after beating the great favorite of the event, the Kenyan Ruth Chepngetich, while, in the men’s category, the Ugandan Jacob Kiplimo and the Ethiopian Berihu Aregawi crossed together, although the latter slightly ahead, lowering the test record to 26 minutes and 31 seconds.

The San Silvestre Vallecana 2024 has closed the sporting year in Spain in style thanks to the victory of the Spanish Marta García. In addition, the European bronze medalist in the 5,000m established a new national record in the event. After her, Cheptngetichthe great favorite, came in second position, with the Segovian Águeda Marqués closed the podium.

For its part, the men’s event also shined with a stratospheric record of the proof established by Kiplimo and Aregawiwho did the race together from start to finish. Finally, victory would end up falling to Aregawi for the second consecutive year in a final sprint that was not very competitive. The best Spanish would finish third, Adel Mechaal.

The main duel of the San Silvestre was between the Ugandan Jacob Kiplimo and the Ethiopian Berihu Aregawi, but the Spanish Adel Mechaal and Aaron Las Heras wanted to be the protagonist of the race and they showed it from the beginning. However, the pace of the favorites reduced the group in the first kilometers of the test to only six athletes, among whom Las Heras did hold out.

But the race ended up becoming a head-to-head after the first eight minutes with Kiplimo and Aregawi as the protagonists. The pace of both was devilish and with a view to achieving one of the best scores in the history of the race. While, behind, the Kenyan Ruth Chepngetich, who arrived as a great favorite, She formed her particular duo at the head of the race with the Spanish Marta García.

This is how both categories would arrive in the Vallecas neighborhood. There, in the men’s event, Kiplimo and Aregawi arrived at the Vallecas stadium together with stratospheric weather. And in a very tight ending They crossed the finish line together, breaking the race record. with a historic 26.30, although the victory ended up in the hands of Aregawi while the third position would go to the best Spaniard, Abdel Mechaal, with a time of 27 minutes and 38 seconds, which went from less to more during the race.

While in the women’s race, Marta García began by dealing the final blow to the race in the first meters of the race in the neighborhood, leaving Chepngetich behind. The Spaniard was putting together a historic performance, beating the marathon world champion in Dohaand the final meters were allowed to be done inside the Vallecas stadium and win with a time of 31 minutes and 18 seconds, also breaking the best Spanish record in the competition. Behind her, Cheptngetich and Águeda Marqués closed the podium.