Marta Flich (Valencia, 44 years old) found out this Wednesday that Telecinco intended to recover one of its star formats this fall, big brother vip, and that Mediaset Spain wanted her to be its presenter. It happened a few hours before the official announcement of the group in a statement, but the current host of Everything is a lie (Four) did not think twice and accepted the task of taking charge of the eighth edition of the reality show. “They told me that they wanted her to be the presenter of a renewed, familiar and fun edition, so that the audience disconnects from the conflicts. They believed that my personality fit into it, ”he comments this Friday by phone.

The presenter replaces Jorge Javier Vázquez at the helm of the reality. Produced in collaboration with Zeppelin, the new edition of the space will reopen the house of Guadalix de la Sierra to show the coexistence of a group of famous participants. Although the essence of the format will be maintained, there will be novelties in the mechanics of the contest, the communication group has advanced. In other words, they will resort to one of their classics to paradoxically show the change of course that Mediaset intends to initiate after the departure of Paolo Vasile and the start of its new ethical codes.

big brother vip returns to the grill after four years off the screens. The controversy over the case of live sexual assault on Carlota Prado, one of her contestants, has kept it out of focus. But in April, a ruling by the Madrid Superior Court of Justice sentenced José María López, her partner in her house, to 15 months in prison for sexual abuse during a party organized by the program. The production company Zeppelin, jointly and severally with Chubb European Group LTD, must indemnify Prado with 1,000 euros as compensation for the additional non-material damage caused by how the crime of which she had been a victim was communicated to her the following morning.

Flich insists that this version of the contest will be an almost completely unusual proposal, “with a tone of good vibes and without cheating or cardboard” that will try to return to the essence of its first edition with anonymous.

Ask. Mediaset and you are talking about a renewed edition of the contest. What are they referring to?

Answer. There will be lots of surprises. For now, we can announce that the casting will be one of them. People will recognize the famous by his professional career. And that’s very interesting because he’s going to see 24 hours of the lives of people that he usually doesn’t know much about beyond his career. They could be elite athletes or artists whose day-to-day life is unknown and, suddenly, you are going to see how they behave at three in the morning. It is something very important and defining because it is a declaration of intent. Because, due to his profile, his conflicts and emotions are going to be different from those we have seen in other editions.

Q: For many people, you were not an obvious choice to handle this format. Take the baton from Jesús Vázquez. And also from other professionals such as Jordi González, Mercedes Milá and Pepe Navarro.

A: Illusion takes over possible fears, which I don’t have. All of them are television history and I have learned from them. Some are even friends. But the desire to have a good time prevails over me. javier javier [Vázquez] He has been one of the first people to contact me and that is what he has told me, that I have a good time doing it. What I want is to welcome all the viewers, for everyone to feel part of this.

Q: Although it is struggling live with ‘Everything is a lie’, that of ‘Big Brother’ is very different, because the connection that must be established with the isolated contestants and with the audience is very particular.

A: I will face it using my own personality, with professionalism and all the honesty that I have. In Everything is a lie We have had to face very different things live, such as the La Palma volcano or the war in Ukraine. And you have to put all your professional tools to pull ahead. Will there be errors? Probably. Will it be natural? Well, probably too (laughs).

Q: Maybe one of those celebrities is a friend of yours…

A: maybe. It would be interesting to me… and even more natural. But I approach everything from a sense of humor. It’s all going to turn out pretty organic. I will also pull empathy. I have been part of the audience of the format since the first edition and I know it well. I am going to get involved with the contestants and consume the format as if I were another spectator. They and I are going to grow together in this new era of the contest, together with the viewer.

Q: So, do you see yourself going up to Guadalix de la Sierra in your pajamas at dawn to do emergency interviews, like Mercedes Milá did?

A: If necessary, I go. Whatever the format requires. Those of us who like reality we are passionate about life. The human being and his behavior amazes me. And this is the human being in its purest form.

Q: You have a degree in Economics, but you began to become popular in 2016 by explaining economic concepts in a simple way in a video blog for The Huffington Post. And seven years later, it presents one of the star formats in the history of television. What balance do you make of that change?

A: As you say, it has not been overnight either. It has been years of work and effort. As Woody Allen would say, a night that lasted 10 years… Just as demanding, it has been just as rewarding.

